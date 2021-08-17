On Being Ever-So-Slightly Ahead of the Curve, Infrastructure-Wise
A couple of months ago I noted that we had put down a reservation for a Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford’s first fully-electric truck. It’ll be primarily for Krissy’s use, as she’s the one of us who, you know, leaves the house and goes out in the world, and also does various things that would make having a truck actually practical for her to have. Krissy hauls things and moves things and sees humans on a daily basis. She’s a truck gal. I stay at home and wrangle cats and yell at the Internet. I’m a truck gal’s deeply-introverted spouse.
Inasmuch as getting the truck will fulfill a long-standing commitment I have to gift her a really cool vehicle, and because I am a supernerd who enjoys bells and whistles, I’m encouraging (read: pretty much begging) her to get the fully-specced Platinum trim, which among other things will come with ventilated massaging seats that lie all the way flat, a bunch of supercool towing abilities, the whole suite of driver assist functions that mean once it’s on the highway you can pretty much let it drive itself, and the ability, with some extra equipment which we absolutely will get, to power our house for three days in case of blackouts. It’s less like we’re buying a vehicle as it is we’re buying a small apartment that you can drive around. In many ways it’s nicer than the first apartment I lived in. It’s arguably more expensive than my first apartment.
As you may tell, I’m really excited about getting this truck, possibly more so than Krissy herself. But I will tell you what I’m not particularly excited about: the fact that we’re still in the early stages of electric vehicle infrastructure. I’m enough unenthused about it that, while I’m excited about the possibilities the Ford F-150 Lightning represents both for us as vehicle owners and for the grand switchover of our country and world into a more carbon-sensible place, I’m glad we’ll still have my gas-burning MINI Countryman, because the idea of using an electric vehicle for anything other than local trips still fills me with apprehension and possibly terror.
Let me tell you why. On its page promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford includes a map function that lets you enter a starting point and an ending point, and then plots out a route which includes various charging stations you will find along the way. You can select for any public chargers, or the ones on Ford’s “Blue Oval” network, and between any chargers of any sort, and ones that are “fast charging” (50kw and above). When you enter the information, you are then presented with the charging locations that fit your criteria; clicking on the icons representing the locations will then tell you how many charging outlets there are, if they are currently occupied, and what amenities are available. This is, of course, all hugely sensible on Ford’s part, to make the point that you can take your electric car almost anywhere you can take your gas-powered car.
Except… when I was checking out the various places to charge cars, I noticed that many of them have only one or two available chargers, and those chargers were often occupied or out of service (or under construction). Charging an electric car takes longer and is a more drawn-out experience than putting gas into your car; even a “fast charger” will take 30 minutes or so to add 100 extra miles of range to your car. If the charging station along your route is currently occupied and not a fast charging station, you either commit to waiting a long time (now we know why the Lightning has such awesome seats) or you try for the next charging station and hope it’s unoccupied, and reasonably fast charging, and that you’re not down to your final electrons.
Beyond that, charging station infrastructure is still… spotty. For example, you want to know how many public charging stations currently exist in Darke County, Ohio, where I live? Zero. In the whole county! I checked on the Ford site as well as the ABetterRoutePlanner.com site. There is a charging station at the Midmark Corporation in Versailles, but it’s specifically for the use of the company’s employees and visitors. Maybe you can use it outside of business hours. Otherwise it’s off to Miami County or Indiana with you. Don’t get caught in Darke if you’ve got 20 miles on your electric vehicle, is what I’m saying. You’ll be here a spell.
Now, how big of a problem is this, really? On a day-to-day basis, almost none at all. The average person drives a few dozen miles a day at most, so if you are able to charge from home, you will possibly never feel any sort of range anxiety whatsoever. In five years there were likely be exponentially more charging stations than there are today (if gas station locations are at all sensible, they’ll be adding them to their parking spots right now), and in ten years there will be even more than that. Charging times are likely to shrink as we go along because we’ll get better at pushing electrons into batteries with newer designs that will be able to go further.
(And in the case of the F-150 Lightning in particular, the stated range of the vehicle (300 miles with the extended battery, which we will get) is allegedly predicated on the idea that one is hauling half a ton of stuff in the truckbed; empty, the range is likely to be somewhat larger. Day-to-day, not a big deal in 90% of use cases. Which is why Krissy will use it as a daily driver: Every daily mile she’s driving the truck is a day she’s not burning gas. The gas burning car (mine) will largely stay at home, since on a day-to-day basis I go nowhere; I work from home and leave the house maybe once a week. Hi! I’m a hermit!)
But that still doesn’t mean that today I would necessarily want to take the F-150 Lightning on a long journey, particularly if I were going from one rural midwest destination to another, and especially if I wanted a fast-charging station. Krissy, who works in insurance, currently takes a car out to do inspections for her job, which takes her all around Ohio and Indiana, and into a bunch of rural places. If she were to use the truck to do that and hadn’t charged up fully the night before, there’s a non-trivial chance she’d be stuck on some country byway, especially when the weather gets colder. Is range an issue in California or in the Acela corridor? Maybe not! But in the great US interior, a bit away from a major population area? Yup, still something you very much have to think about.
Which is why, for now, any trip outside a radius of about 100 miles, we’ll still be more likely to use the Countryman. A full tank of gas in the Countryman gives it a similar range to the F-150 Lightning, but there are never not gas stations in just about any direction one chooses to go, and it takes five minutes to gas up. How often do we take trips like that? Not often in the last couple of years thanks to the pandemic, but in normal times, every couple of months as we went to conventions or visited friends.
Again: This is a problem I am confident will be solved in time. That fact, plus the reality of day-to-day vehicle use, plus the fact that it really does makes sense for us not to explode refined dinosaurs to get around when we can avoid it, is why I’m ready to get that F-150 Lightning now (or, well, next year, which is when we would take delivery). But for where I live, getting this truck will still have us out slightly ahead of the curve, in terms of infrastructure. I’ll be interested to see how long it will actually take for the infrastructure to catch up.
— JS
If you’ve already heard this, feel free to delete it: If you plan is to use the car to power the house in case of a short blackout (and that’s not a bad plan in itself): please get an electrician to install a cutout for the power coming into your house.
Too many people where I’m at (Texas) have generators but forget about the linemen “upstream” who can be hurt by the power going out of your house back “up” the line in an outage.
Would you consider sponsoring a Scalzi Family Honorary Charger at someplace like Jay & Mary’s?
IF I was to buy an electric vehicle, I’d be more inclined to get a hybrid. I live on the Olympic Peninsula (WA), and stores/etc are at least 20 minutes away. And I take long trips to CA and UT to visit the kids/grand-kids. That is a 12-14 hour trip by car that would take twice as long with an EV…even if there were charging stations available.
Plus, there would need to be a major electrical upgrade here at home to get an adequate charger.
Then there is the issue of infrastructure. Where are the new generating places for all of this new electrical demand? Wind/solar isn’t going to do it – wind/solar doesn’t work 24/7, not to mention unavailability during very cold/hot days (ask the folks in Texas about that). Not until we get storage batteries that are more efficient.
Where’s the high-voltage lines to get all this new power demand from the ‘source’ to ‘target’? High voltage lines cost $1 million of more, as I recall. If you can get the land to run it. (Not to mention high power lines through flammable forests…ask CA’s PG&E.)
And then there’s those that want to eliminate natural gas electricity generation. (Plus those that don’t even want natural gas in the home for heating/cooking.)
There’s not enough infrastructure in place for all of the EV that everyone wants. Maybe in the future. Not ready for prime time yet, IMHO. And not for everyone.
It will be an interesting experiment for your family, though. But many, I think, are looking at EV through rose-colored glasses….
Mark Brown:
I promise you that I would not be attempting any electrical work myself. We’ll get people who know what they’re doing. That’s one of the nice things about having a bit of money — one may hire experts.
You might consider makig your garage a charging port
https://www.garageliving.com/blog/how-to-get-your-garage-ready-for-an-electric-car/
Laura
Laura Pino:
I mean… yes. I’m curious why you think I would not, especially when I mention also having an inverter installed into the house so we could power the house with the truck in a blackout.
More generally, folks, please assume that if I am going to spend a ridiculous amount of money on an electric vehicle, that I will also in fact take care of the basics of being able to power the thing safely and responsibly.
One major caveat with all electric vehicles. They’re not zero-pollution vehicles. I mean, yes, at their non-existent tailpipe, they are. But, not in the grander scheme of things. You have to factor in what generated the electricity that is actually ultimately charging them. For instance, in northern California, where I live, where your local electric generation capability is likely to consist mostly of big hydro-electric dams upstream, it is safe to call your “all-electric” vehicle a remote-generated, minimal-pollution vehicle. In the Midwest, where the local utilities’ power generation breakdown by fuel type are still mostly fossil-powered, not so much.
Love how you write about the promise and the (near future) peril of electric vehicles. If the infrastructure bill can make it through Congress, more charging stations are on the way. As far as gas stations having them, it’s a thought, but who would want to hang out at a gas station for 30 minutes? The places that really could use them are truck stops, where you could grab a bite or a cup of coffee while you wait — which might also lead to a revolution in the quality of truck stop cuisine.
I only have one car and so having one that I can do everything with is important. I bought a hybrid because it worked financially and seems better (higher mileage even with the added weight as long as I don’t drive more to make up, which has happened a little because I had to).
In general, I think the expected changeover is supposed to be slow enough that increases in renewable generation can make up for it. In the long run, there’s a lot of nuclear capacity that will eventually go off line that has no replacement, and we don’t fix things (because that requires money we can pay ourselves or stockholders instead), so, but that’s a problem with everything.
I know that once BMW started selling electrics all their dealerships magically sprouted fast chargers. Ford dealerships tend to be relatively thick on the ground even in the sparse empty lands of southeast Ohio. Wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if Ford followed BMW’s lead in this regard.
In April of 2019, after doing a LOT of research, I bought a Tesla Model 3. It’s the best vehicle I’ve ever owned. None come even close. When trying to decide which EV to go with, it was an easy decision because none of the other manufacturers come close to Tesla in many key factors. That is starting to change, but they still reign supreme in battery tech and charging network.
Trucks are a different story for me because I think the Cybertruck is about as fugly as you can get. I wouldn’t own one. I really like the F-150 Lightning. I like the design, who it is made for (work truck crowd) and features (like powering your house). I’ll be curious to see how their infrastructure develops. Tesla has opened up their superchargers. If Ford is smart, they will make an adapter and get on it quickly.
Regarding being nervous about running out of electrons, that is normal. It happened to me too. You will get over this quickly however as you learn how to adapt and that this really isn’t a problem the vast majority of the time. With a little planning, you can make it work for you almost anywhere. It is important to install a 220W charger in your home so you can charge more quickly. Get that done by a competent professional and you’ll be set.
You’re going to love the new EV! Happy torquing!
This is but one reason (combined with the shallow pockets of a retired librarian) that I chose to buy a (used) hybrid last week, when I had occasion to replace my 2011 Accord. I live in Delaware County, just north of Columbus, and while I’ve seen two plug in charging stations at a public parking lot in town (and there may well be more in other lots) I just didn’t feel the infrastructure was There Yet fir plug in electrics.
After all, the only reason Tom Swift, genius boy inventor, could get away with “TOM SWIFT AND HIS ELECTRIC RUNABOUT” back in 1910 was that he could tap into the power for trolley lines, if I remember the details correctly over sixty years.
Next EV step. Solar panels for the house, Tesla power wall for your garage and your own charging station. This is a big rabbit hole you’re about to leap down. I think it’s a great idea. Eco-warrior Scalzi.
Congratulations on the Souped-Up All-Electric F150! You’re right, it’ll help the environment a lot that her daily short trips will be all-electric rather than gas-powered.
Despite what UK petrol-head and climate change denier Jeremy Clarkson alleges, the cumulative effect of driving gas-powered vehicles puts a great deal more strain on the environment than the one-time effort of gathering and transporting what’s needed for the manufacture of her all-electric vehicle. That’s not to say we shouldn’t be working harder on far less environmentally- and personal safety-hostile methods of creating EVs….
That said, it really sucks that you don’t have much in the way of charging facilities in Red State ‘Murika! Even deep in Blue State New York the chargers are awful thin on the ground, compared to people wanting EVs – half the ones near us are “under construction”, sometimes over a year after being initially started! (I assume that you’re spending the extra money to put a high-speed charger in your garage.)
For yourself and a long-distance vehicle, have you looked at the Plug-In Hybrids, which run on electricity until they’re nearly out, then switch to the gas-powered engine and recharge the battery while driving?
This is, I think, the main thing that makes me nervous when companies talk about switching over entirely to electric vehicles. I (and many other people) live in places where home charging is not possible, and likely will not be possible for some time (in my case, condo parking without reserved spots, and where the condo association is responsible for electricity costs, and so has very little incentive to spend a lot of money putting in charging locations that will increase the bills they’re paying, in the case of many of my friends, urban street parking). And I can’t help but notice that poorer people are more likely to live in places where they can’t charge at home, and also more likely to live in places where there aren’t any charging stations nearby. So the move towards electric vehicles seems like something that’s working to make the existing economic divides even wider than they already are.
I would be very cautious of driver assist technologies. They haven’t reached the point where you can safely let them drive the car, but they have reached the point where they can encourage you to let them try, and if you let them try and they screw it up, it can be pretty horrible.
You are a science fiction writer, dammit!! Mount ultra-high efficiency solar pan Ed Los on the truck. Then move to Arizona.
Ken:
I think I’ll stay where there’s likely to be water in 20 years.
Steve:
I am appropriately cautious with driver-assist tech, never fear.
If you’re already getting a bunch of cool accessories, could you also get an over-bed rack to which you could affix a set of rigid solar panels? While I presume converting that DC power to “charging vehicle battery” is nontrivial, it could also be a pretty sweet way to extend the vehicle’s range, mitigate dead infrastructure regions, get out of the middle of nowhere (at least during the day) and play real-life Desert Bus.
B Adams:
We have a garage. But I appreciate the willingness to spend my money!
I am so conflicted about electric vehicles. On the one hand I’d love to have one to avoid burning fossil fuels.
On the other, I live way outback and to get anywhere that might have a commercial charging station is a 30 mile drive at minimum, with much longer drives depending on which direction I’m going.
And on the third hand, just a few miles from my property the formerly pristine and breath-taking view of wildlands is now ruined by square miles of wind turbine, roads pushed through virgin grasslands and woodlands, and a huge industrial power complex that looks like it should be next to a launch pad for SpaceX.
More electric vehicles = more electric demand = more uglification. As if untouched land is only something to be used, not valued in and of itself. As if the New Jersey skyline with its towers and wires is something we all aspire to.
No, I have no answers. Fossil fuels must be phased out. But I have doubts about the consequences as we rush to cover the planet with alternative energy sources..
FWIW, my father in law lives rurally in British Columbia, and is at minimum an hour from downtown Vancouver, which is at the limits of his Kia Soul EV. (Given, the Greater Vancouver area has a plethora of electric car infrastructure, but it also has a significant electric car population, so perhaps the balance would be similar to what you’re seeing. I don’t have the math handy…)
Before we bought our electric car (a VW eGolf) we had a long conversation with him about use, range, recharging (and the cost thereof), how to plan a day when a fast charge isn’t available, etc. The TL;DR version is: “You don’t know, yet. But you will learn. And every expectation and plan you have needs to be flexible. If there’s any sense of urgency around time, take the gasoline car.”
He’s found that needing to tack a few hours onto a journey because only the slow charge is available has turned into a calming side effect, where he gets to relax more often. Which, when you think about it, isn’t a bad idea — don’t we rush about too much already?
Unfortunately this is why I ordered a new Rav4 prime instead of a full EV. There are some routes I travel often enough where the range of an electric is not practical. But the 42 mile range will work daily.
Jeff Linder:
If and when I move on from the Countryman, it will like be to a PHEV, for similar reasons: My own day-to-day driving use would be handled by the electric motor, but there would be the gas engine as a safety net for longer trips here in rural America.
We bought a Chevy Volt (plug-in hybrid) a few years back. I love the thing.
We get 50-60 miles out of the battery before the gas engine kicks in. This pretty much never happens in-town, only when we drive up to visit relatives.
So we wind up buying gas maybe every 3 or 4 months.
As the owner of a Model 3 who has done more than a few road trips in it, the Tesla Supercharger network is a huge part of the secret sauce because it completely eliminates range anxiety.
But given that they’re going to open up their network to non-Tesla vehicles (with an adapter plug) and all the other charging networks being built out, by the time you get the truck it should largely be a non-issue. For daily use, you’ll just recharge at home overnight.
https://abetterrouteplanner.com/ is a great tool for exploring routes for EVs, and it already has presets for the Lightning. I’m sure that as soon as Tesla opens up their network it’ll be updated to include them.
Good move! Esp the idea of powering the house from the truck if there is a power failure. I also agree with the person above who said to be on a 220. I assume you will need to be for powering the house.
A couple of thoughts:
1- seriously consider solar panels on the house if you don’t have them And be sure to buy and not lease. Lease costs zero but the benefits are marginal. Buying is pricey but the tax and other benefits offset some of that. Get a couple of quotes. I have solar panels and a Chevy Volt and love it. EV until the battery is 0, then the engine starts and I can go anywhere! I am about 80% EV on the Volt, so only 20% of the trips are gas. And my MPG over the years is 40 MPG. Not bad.
2- Sadly, and stupidly, GM canceled the Volt! Toyota makes a pricey RAV4 plug-in EV (RAV4 Prime). Fewer EV miles than the Volt :-(, but still decent. It’s on my next-car-list.
My next vehicle will like be a hybrid or plug-in electrical vehicle. I, too, am severely introverted, so I basically limit my trips out to the stores I frequent; the Amos Memorial public library in Sidney, Ohio; and back and forth to work. My office, where I edit a weekly news magazine, is a 90-second drive from my house or a quick walk. I rarely take trips of more than 30 miles round trip. A plug-in car would probably work well for me for most trips.
I just put in my order in the Mustang Mach-E, and the charging situation in Southern Ohio is why I went for the extended range as well. I want to be able to make it the 90 miles to my parents and back through Amish and Appalachian countryside without worries.
Hopefully you got the thick shag interior rug; in case you run out of juice you can rub a balloon on it to generate some extra electrons.
So, I went out the Ford site you linked to and set up a trip from my home in Saint Augustine to my sister’s place outside of Ohio. I clicked on a few of the charging sites. On the issue of the chargers being available, is that really what it’s saying there? I’m wondering if “free” in the little popup means the electric is free – like when you go to Ikea and the chargers there are free to plug into. It just seems unlikely to me that all 6 charging stations at the Walmart Supercenter in Pooter Georgia are occupied 100% of the time. Could be Pooter’s just the place to be though…
@James Kiley,
Well, if they’re selling electric vehicles, they at least need to be able to charge them for demos and such. Whether they’d be willing/able to set up a charging station that is available for the general public…
this is one of the good features of Teslas: their supercharger is really ~5 years ahead of anybody else.
Too bad Elon Musk is so… Elon Musk.
Jay Brandt:
If they’re the only public place to charge in Pooter, GA, it’s possible they are very popular indeed.
I was complaining to the Mini dealer that I wouldn’t replace my Mini Countryman until they got an electric version as the electric Mini has just limited range (100 miles). So imagine my delight in hearing one will be available in 2024…..
Love it that you both are getting an F-150 Lightning. I really like what Ford is doing, both with it and the Mustang Mach-E. Both are fantastic cars in their own right, without even considering that they are electric. I think Ford (and the country) is in the early days of going fully into electrification and like Tesla they’re running into the same issues with lack of charging infrastructure. This will change and probably in a different way to just replacing gas stations (even though I expect those to move to supplying electric charging too). There’s a lot of FUD about it out there, but also some very real issues as you point out. Congrats and I hope that being on the cutting edge doesn’t make life more difficult for you.
First off, let me just say that I am very jealous of Krissy’s new truck. There is literally nothing about my lifestyle and living location that could justify me owning a Lightning, yet I still find it an incredibly appealing vehicle.
I live in an urban center, in a part of the country with extensive charging infrastructure in place, and I’m in the market for a new car. But in large part because of the concerns you raise, my next car probably won’t be a BEV (though it may be a PHEV). Charging infrastructure may be good here, but we do like to go on road trips occasionally, and as a one-car family we’re not going to keep a gas-chugger in reserve for those trips.
Also, even though we’re lucky enough to have a garage in a city where many people do not have that amenity, (a) our wiring is ancient, and upgrading that to support fast charging would add a significant cost to buying a BEV, and (b) living in a 125-year-old building means the garage entrance is too small for most of the BEV options that actually make sense for our family.
My working plan is to hold out for a few more years on a BEV until more infrastructure is in place, and get an ICE or PHEV to replace our slowly dying car in the interim.
That’s a very healthy perspective. I bought a 2019 Kia Niro EV 2 years ago. I also have a Level 2 charger set up at home. After about the first 2 months of having and driving the car (pre-pandemic, of course), the range anxiety pretty much went away. I charge it every few days and set it to charge between 10pm and 6am. I rarely leave the house with estimated range <50% of full, but when i do it's no big deal.
As with most things, there is a big difference between how you "think" you'll use the truck/car and how you "actually" use it. At least, that's how it worked with me. I love my Kia Niro!
This is great for both you and Krissy. Having more than 300 miles of range is more than enough for daily use, and every time you leave your house, you will have a full battery.
The public charging infrastructure is rapidly improving, so long road trips will be less of an issue over time. In the meantime RV parks are a good resource in a pinch. Apps like RV Parky show them.
If anyone gives you the “long tailpipe” argument about EVs being powered by coal plants, you can tell them about how the public grid in Ohio relies less on coal as time goes by.
https://www.eia.gov/state/analysis.php?sid=OH
Plus, you can always get a solar PV system at home.
I’m on my second Tesla, and I would never willingly go back to an ICE vehicle.
It is amazing how so many commenters did not seem to actually read your post!