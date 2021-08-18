The Interdependency Series on NPR’s List of Favorite SF/F of the Last Decade

Posted on August 18, 2021    Posted by      2 Comments

John Scalzi

Which, you know, is nice. Here’s the whole list, in case you’re curious. I think it’s a pretty darn defensible list of choices for the last decade in SF/F. It reflects both the current state of the art in the genre, and what’s been commercial and buzzy, concepts that sometimes but not always overlap. And while of course there are places to argue with the list (one or more of your favorite SF/F books/series is almost sure not to be in there but could have been), as a general gestalt of the field’s last decade, it’s solid. I’m happy to have my work in there. If this is the Interdependency’s peer group, it’s in impressive company.

(Also this is the second NPR SF/F overview I’ve been on; a decade ago Old Man’s War got onto the previous one covering the whole of the genre to that date. Can’t complain about that. Nice to see my career’s got a bit of leg to it.)

So, if you’ve been meaning to catch up on more modern SF/F but don’t know where to begin, or have a friend in a similar boat, here’s a good list to get you started, and clearly, you can branch off from there.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

2 Comments on “The Interdependency Series on NPR’s List of Favorite SF/F of the Last Decade”

  1. Whoa, what a list. So many favorites on there! I think I’ll make myself a nice checklist and add the rest to my TBR list. You are in some great company there, but then, so are they.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
August 2021
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: