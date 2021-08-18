The Interdependency Series on NPR’s List of Favorite SF/F of the Last Decade

Which, you know, is nice. Here’s the whole list, in case you’re curious. I think it’s a pretty darn defensible list of choices for the last decade in SF/F. It reflects both the current state of the art in the genre, and what’s been commercial and buzzy, concepts that sometimes but not always overlap. And while of course there are places to argue with the list (one or more of your favorite SF/F books/series is almost sure not to be in there but could have been), as a general gestalt of the field’s last decade, it’s solid. I’m happy to have my work in there. If this is the Interdependency’s peer group, it’s in impressive company.

(Also this is the second NPR SF/F overview I’ve been on; a decade ago Old Man’s War got onto the previous one covering the whole of the genre to that date. Can’t complain about that. Nice to see my career’s got a bit of leg to it.)

So, if you’ve been meaning to catch up on more modern SF/F but don’t know where to begin, or have a friend in a similar boat, here’s a good list to get you started, and clearly, you can branch off from there.

— JS