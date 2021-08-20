New Books and ARCs, 8/20/21

Another Friday, another hefty stack of new books and ARCs sent to the Scalzi Compound. What here is catching your eye? Share in the comments!

— JS

  2. Was looking casually up and down the stack and then noticed tucked in the middle there a little book: ALONG THE SALTWISE SEA by A. Deborah Baker and got so excited to know that’s coming soon. It makes me immensely happy, the kooky fun weirdness of Seanan McGuire writing an amazing book with an in-universe kids book at the centre of it and now she gets to write the in-universe kids books in our universe. It’s glorious!

  3. ALONG THE SALTWISE SEA does look great. The top 3 books from Baen seem to have the same theme, kind of scary.

  4. Finished reading World Breakers. About a dozen 20-40 page stories, loosely linked by the Keith Laumer “Bolos” theme, i.e., super AI Tanks.

    Overall, the stories were good to excellent. The main theme was honor and loyalty by these behemoths.

    I did want to make a comment regarding the last story of the book, by David Weber. I’ve gotten a bit jaded with his evolution to gigantic 800 page novels, full of dozens of characters, spending a lot of time in meetings agreeing with each other. Mr, Weber’s entry in this book was some of his best writing in the last decade, I found myself tearing up at the conclusion.

