Someone Wants In

Posted on August 21, 2021    Posted by      5 Comments

And to be fair, it’s warm and humid outside. I want to be inside, too. However, if I let this critter in, the chances that it’ll be hugged by one of the cats’ teeth in the very near future approaches certainty. It’s probably better where it is. Pretty specimen, though.

Hope you’re having a fine Saturday.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

5 Comments on “Someone Wants In”

  2. My dogs brought me a pigeon today. Right up to my bed, where I lay quietly sleeping. Bless their hearts.

    Pigeon was fine and has been released. Dogs are sad.

  3. Yes that would become a toy for the kitties. Been busy today preparing for Henri to arrive. I am supposed to work tomorrow night too. Should be interesting.

  4. Suddenly I see exactly where the design for Jiminy Cricket (Disney version) came from. Even if that’s no cricket…

  5. Genus Melanoplus, I think; which species is a matter for an expert (the genus is firmly in the “some disassembly required” camp when it comes to that level of identification — there are more than 300!).

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
August 2021
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: