Someone Wants In
August 21, 2021 John Scalzi
And to be fair, it’s warm and humid outside. I want to be inside, too. However, if I let this critter in, the chances that it’ll be hugged by one of the cats’ teeth in the very near future approaches certainty. It’s probably better where it is. Pretty specimen, though.
Hope you’re having a fine Saturday.
— JS
“Please let me in, they’re spraying my field! Sanctuary!!”
My dogs brought me a pigeon today. Right up to my bed, where I lay quietly sleeping. Bless their hearts.
Pigeon was fine and has been released. Dogs are sad.
Yes that would become a toy for the kitties. Been busy today preparing for Henri to arrive. I am supposed to work tomorrow night too. Should be interesting.
Suddenly I see exactly where the design for Jiminy Cricket (Disney version) came from. Even if that’s no cricket…
Genus Melanoplus, I think; which species is a matter for an expert (the genus is firmly in the “some disassembly required” camp when it comes to that level of identification — there are more than 300!).