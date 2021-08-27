Today’s Distraction From the Internet
Posted on August 27, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 12 Comments
A friend who is visiting has brought boxes of Lebanese food and desserts, and so I’ll be spending the day hanging out with them and utterly destroying my normal daily calorie count with these very delicious foods, and not being online. While it seems unlikely you will be having the same specific events transpiring for your Friday, nevertheless I hope it’s a similarly excellent day.
— JS
The Lebanese, well Mediterranean, version of the burrito uses a pita instead of a tortilla. In case there are leftovers.
There is a plate of fish and chips in my near future. And a strawberry margarita. Excellent day pretty much in the bag.
Mmmmm. Where is a Star Trek food replicator when I need one?
Want.
John Scalzi, luckbringer.
I got a text shortly after reading this from my wife that “Ammar brought baklava” to her office.
She just swing by while running errands for work and gave me a piece.
I think we need an Athena-style review of them all.
One thing I miss about Baton Rouge is the vibrant middle eastern community & the number of fantastic Lebanese/middle eastern restaurants. You, sir, are my envy today.
I love Lebanese sweets about as much as I love Indian sweets. Which is a lot. A whole lot.
Lebanese food is incredibly healthy, which is ridiculous, because nothing so tasty should be good for you, but there you go. Enjoy without guilt.
Whoever packed that lunch has some enviable skills! Just look at those perfect squares of different items.
Looks delicious! I need to be on a full- time Mediterranean diet but I’m pretty sure pizza isn’t an official part of that. :(
No comments on world events in a long time, John.
Can’t wait to hear how you’re sleeping soundly knowing the supremely competent Biden administration is on top of things.
Schmuck.