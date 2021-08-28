These Sticky Buns Were Fire

On one hand, @AScalzi98 nearly burned down the house making these sticky buns. On the other hand, they were so good, they were almost worth burning down the house. pic.twitter.com/GsOR4s1GUk — John Scalzi (@scalzi) August 28, 2021

The short story of the event here was that some of the sugar glaze of the sticky buns escaped the pan and fell to the bottom of the oven, where it started to burn and scorch; this necessitated the evacuation of the buns from the oven and opening up all the windows in the lower half of the house to let the smoke out. The good news is that the mess was quickly addressed and cleaned, no one came anywhere close to being hurt, and the buns themselves were completely fantastic. Lesson learned: put the bun pan on a cookie sheet next time.

And now, because it’s obviously appropriate here: A song.

