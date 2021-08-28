These Sticky Buns Were Fire

Posted on August 28, 2021    Posted by      10 Comments

The short story of the event here was that some of the sugar glaze of the sticky buns escaped the pan and fell to the bottom of the oven, where it started to burn and scorch; this necessitated the evacuation of the buns from the oven and opening up all the windows in the lower half of the house to let the smoke out. The good news is that the mess was quickly addressed and cleaned, no one came anywhere close to being hurt, and the buns themselves were completely fantastic. Lesson learned: put the bun pan on a cookie sheet next time.

And now, because it’s obviously appropriate here: A song.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

10 Comments on “These Sticky Buns Were Fire”

  3. Thanks for the reminder that I have all together too few Talking Heads tunes in a digital format.

  4. At our house, these sorts of things happen every so often, but I tend to view them as opportunities to test the smoke detector system!

  8. One time in college there was a slightly larger fire than you experienced in one of the dorms. Some doofus in the adjacent dorm put his monster speakers in his window and blasted that song while everyone evacuated and the fire department came to check on things. Even at the time I thought it was in poor taste.

  9. I learned the hard way to always put a piece of aluminum foil around a spring-form pan.

    I didn’t burn down the house but some water got into my cheesecake, it was a mess.

  10. Another tip is to put a sheet of baking paper on the pan & another on the cookie sheet to catch any spills, because scrubbing cooked sugar off things is a giant PITA.

