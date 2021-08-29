Today’s Deep Thought of the Day for Today
Posted on August 29, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 18 Comments
There are many ways to voluntarily turn one’s brain into a pudding, but for true mental discombobulation, you can’t beat a two-hour nap in the middle of a Sunday afternoon. I woke up barely able to remember my own name, which is, to be clear, Joe Piscopo.
How are you?
— JP
That’s why I don’t nap – I always wake up feeling that way.
If I do feel the need for a little sleep during the day, I’ll put on a movie I’ve seen a dozen times (Independence Day or the original Mortal Kombat are good for this) so that if I wake up from dozing, I’ll generally know how long I was asleep. (“Wait, Will Smith just punched the alien? I must have missed ten minutes.”)
But the better solution for me is: No naps.
K
And you had pie
I literally woke up from a 2-hour nap to see this email waiting for me.
@Dennis, my wife baked two pies while I was taking my nap so I’ll be doing it in the opposite order. 😉
The very worst thing about afternoon naps? Waking up in the small hours of next morning all slept out, even though it’s way too early to start the day.
That happens to me when I walk into a room and forget why I was going there. The comedian Rich Hall calls it “Destinasia”. Happens more and more as I get older.
We got our #3 Moderna shots Friday afternoon at the local Health Dept. They were able to look up our previous 2 shots on the state database. Wife hasn’t felt any different, I’ve been tired and napped yesterday and this afternoon. Now I’m fine, except for figuring out what to fix for dinner.
You all Scalzis rest up and take care!
Fine! And I write under three different names, so I get confused sometimes!
hey Joe,
Love your work, and appreciate your trying to teach humor to Data.
Hey Joe, I’ve got to say I like your earlier, funnier work the best.
Joe Piscopo grew up in the next town over from me. My grandmother was good friends with his mom and they used to play cards together. He’s a really lovely guy. He came to my grandmother’s funeral and talked to all the family. So this change from John Scalzi to Joe Piscopo is okay in my book.
You need practice. You have cats, they can teach you a lot about the intricacies of napping. If you absolutely need hominid guidance, talk to stagehands.
All the best to you and yours!
You too? What are the odds!
You’re taking this August down time seriously, aren’t you.
Must be catching … I did the same. My excuse is the the neverending smoke we’re all breathing here in Central California. Don’t know how firefighters manage. Send one of your famous Ohio thunderstorms to put us out of our misery.
If our rainy season has decided to show up early in the day, a nap is a good thing to do.
That is not an everyday occurrence, and the orchids are unhappy. They need re-potting, now that I can buy their media again. Fricking COVID shortages.
While on holiday to Ireland this summer (finally got to meet my new grandson) I napped every day. Now please understand, I am not a person who naps. Today I was very drowsy, bad nights sleep, and I stretched out on the couch for a snooze. It was a complete failure. I had coffee instead and carried on. I’m still not a person who naps, except when traveling I presume.
I have a day job at a hospital in Jacksonville. Our hospital has over 400 COVID patients across its three facilities. I’m not a clinician, but all hands are needed so I’ve been doing overnight shifts working the phones at the nursing stations on the weekends.
I then slept from 1 to 9.
And this is where my problem is…because I’m Joe Piscopo, and we can’t both be Joe, can we?