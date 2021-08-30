Whoops
Posted on August 30, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
Today was a day full of prepping for Dragon Con and having phone meetings about things I can’t talk about yet. So, uhhhhh, hello? I’m late updating? And have nothing particularly interesting to say? Here’s an Olivia Rodrigo video. Teens being snotty to exes! What’s not to like?
— JS
I mean, I am still on vacation(ish), so.
Not to mention that it’s the first rock song (the choruses anyway) to reach #1 on the Hot 100 in many years. Whether it’s the start of a rock revival or a one shot remains to be seen.
I feel like all of Olivia Rodrigo’s songs (at least the 4 or 5 I’ve heard on the radio) break down as:
We had a perfectly normal relationship that came to a perfectly normal end, and now you’re doing perfectly normal things with another girl, and that makes me sad.
Except for this song, I suppose, which breaks down as: We had a perfectly normal relationship that came to a perfectly normal end, and now you’re doing perfectly normal things with another girl, and that makes me angry.
Drivers License is probably still my favorite.
K
I mean, she’s 18, this is her life experience to date, so I’m okay with her plumbing it a bit.
teenagers ‘n angst… I cannot recall more the occasional non-miserable day in high school… but that video is just so over-the-top prettiest-of-pretty-girl whining because her near-perfect life is not perfect… still darkly funny if you go in for the Addams Family vibe… Adult Wednesday Addams ==> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UD5fBjKwgEQ&list=PLTCIWDtA3VAh2h5rbU2C6xndSoZ7Pio4D
if ever I could weave magicks that’s the best punishment for Trump, Rumsfeld, Cruz and all those other quasi-leaders hellbent on a glorious fascist America… forcing them to endure high school at the bottom of the pecking order for seven million years…