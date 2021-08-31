Never Fear, Smudge Is Here to Help You Bid Adieu to August

I know you were worried you were going to have to head into September alone. Nah, bro. Smudge has got you.

My own “I’m not doing a whole lot of anything” time, I will note, extends to next Tuesday (this is not actually true, as I will be working at DragonCon this weekend, my first in-person convention in 18 months, but I mean in terms of worrying about posting deeply thinky stuff here). You’re likely to get a few more cat pics between now and then, I suspect.

— JS