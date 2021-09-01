Somehow the Pets Always Know

Sugar, having mysteriously divined that we’re about to head out on vacation for several days, has graciously made sure our clothes have sufficient cat hair on them even without her to provide it daily. Really, such a sweet cat. So giving.

Also, yes, Krissy and I will be on our way to Dragon Con tomorrow, where I am the literary Guest of Honor. I will be masked and vaxxed and ready to meet fans. It’s been 18 months since I’ve been at a public event of any sort, so I’m hoping I actually remember how to, you know, talk to people. I think I remember? We’ll find out, in any event. If you’re at Dragon Con this weekend and see me, by all means say hello. And come to my events! I have, like, a dozen. They’re all on the schedule which you can find on the Dragon Con app.

I’ll pop in here from time to time, but likely only briefly, kind of like, uhhhhh, I’ve been doing all through the last month. Like that! Only more so!

Anyway. Off to pack more things while Sugar is distracted elsewhere.

— JS