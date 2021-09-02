View From a Hotel Window, 9/2/21: Atlanta

Posted on September 2, 2021    Posted by      10 Comments

First one of these in a while. It’s a decent view, too.

In other news, hi, I’ve made it to Dragon Con. Even at “reduced capacity” it’s still immense.

How are you today?

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

10 Comments on “View From a Hotel Window, 9/2/21: Atlanta”

  1. Enjoy the convention! I suspect the collective “we” could be having a better day, given the tragedy that is the Texas Leg and a majority of the SCOTUS.

  4. Post some pics! I have friends there, and it would be a kick if by chance you got a photo of them. :p

  5. Glad you’re back out there. That said, I just listened to the Ready Player One audiobook narrated by your buddy Will Wheaton and was delighted that your name was mentioned with all the other great sci-fi writers. 👍

  6. JW Kilcrease, I hear you.

    I still have the clutch pushed in because I have trouble putting my mind in gear on this one. The story made the home page of the BBC World News website. (British Broadcasting Corporation)

  8. Nice view…

    Also, my 14 year old has taken an interest in Science Fiction and I’d like to drop him into your work… Where do you recommend he start?

  9. Hmm, I think I know what hotel you’re in, and I think we’re in it too!

    Just, opposite sides of the building…

    Now, if I’d had the sense god gave a duck, I’dve brought along one of your books for signing…

  10. Glad you’re here! I’m sorry that I won’t get to see you, though. Hopefully you’ll be back. And I hope you enjoy it!

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
September 2021
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: