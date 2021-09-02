View From a Hotel Window, 9/2/21: Atlanta
Posted on September 2, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 10 Comments
First one of these in a while. It’s a decent view, too.
In other news, hi, I’ve made it to Dragon Con. Even at “reduced capacity” it’s still immense.
How are you today?
— JS
Enjoy the convention! I suspect the collective “we” could be having a better day, given the tragedy that is the Texas Leg and a majority of the SCOTUS.
What, no parking lot?
is, front and centered short stuff
Post some pics! I have friends there, and it would be a kick if by chance you got a photo of them. :p
Glad you’re back out there. That said, I just listened to the Ready Player One audiobook narrated by your buddy Will Wheaton and was delighted that your name was mentioned with all the other great sci-fi writers. 👍
JW Kilcrease, I hear you.
I still have the clutch pushed in because I have trouble putting my mind in gear on this one. The story made the home page of the BBC World News website. (British Broadcasting Corporation)
Stay safe and have fun!
Nice view…
Also, my 14 year old has taken an interest in Science Fiction and I’d like to drop him into your work… Where do you recommend he start?
Hmm, I think I know what hotel you’re in, and I think we’re in it too!
Just, opposite sides of the building…
Now, if I’d had the sense god gave a duck, I’dve brought along one of your books for signing…
Glad you’re here! I’m sorry that I won’t get to see you, though. Hopefully you’ll be back. And I hope you enjoy it!