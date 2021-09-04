I Love a Parade

Especially when I am in it!

Because I am the literary guest of honor here at Dragon Con this year, I was put into the parade. I got into a Camaro convertable, sat on the back seat, and waved and smiled at the folks as we went by. As I understand it the parade route this year was closed to everyone but Dragon Con attendees, all of whom had to be vaccinated (or testing negative). There were still quite a lot of folks. It was fun.

Hope your weekend is also going fabulously.

— JS