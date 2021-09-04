I Love a Parade
Posted on September 4, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 8 Comments
Especially when I am in it!
Because I am the literary guest of honor here at Dragon Con this year, I was put into the parade. I got into a Camaro convertable, sat on the back seat, and waved and smiled at the folks as we went by. As I understand it the parade route this year was closed to everyone but Dragon Con attendees, all of whom had to be vaccinated (or testing negative). There were still quite a lot of folks. It was fun.
Hope your weekend is also going fabulously.
— JS
Who ya gonna call?
Wishing you and all the Con attendees a fab and joyous weekend!
Good for you! Always a pleasure to see someone enjoy some hard earned acknowledgment.
Wow! (And nice weather, too!)
And you had a beautiful day for it too. Be glad it wasn’t last weekend because IIRC it was brutally hot then.
I wonder how they were able to close the streets? They are public streets used by a variety of businesses. Just one of those things I wonder about sometimes. I should try to get a life instead.
I love the Dragoncon Parade! Maybe this year I could’ve seen something because smaller crowd.
It was a good call on the part of the Dragoncon organizers, but it’s still disappointing to miss it. I hope you had a great time!
up ahead on the left, was security carrying a combat rifle??