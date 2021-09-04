I Love a Parade

Posted on September 4, 2021    Posted by      8 Comments

View from the Dragoncon Parade

Especially when I am in it!

Because I am the literary guest of honor here at Dragon Con this year, I was put into the parade. I got into a Camaro convertable, sat on the back seat, and waved and smiled at the folks as we went by. As I understand it the parade route this year was closed to everyone but Dragon Con attendees, all of whom had to be vaccinated (or testing negative). There were still quite a lot of folks. It was fun.

Hope your weekend is also going fabulously.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

8 Comments on “I Love a Parade”

  5. And you had a beautiful day for it too. Be glad it wasn’t last weekend because IIRC it was brutally hot then.

    I wonder how they were able to close the streets? They are public streets used by a variety of businesses. Just one of those things I wonder about sometimes. I should try to get a life instead.

  7. It was a good call on the part of the Dragoncon organizers, but it’s still disappointing to miss it. I hope you had a great time!

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
September 2021
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: