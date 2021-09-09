Gas vs. Electric Road Trip
September 9, 2021
Three weeks ago I talked about why, although I was excited to be getting a Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck, I was also glad that at the moment we still will have a gas-powered car for longer trips, because the powering infrastructure for electric vehicles (particularly non-Tesla vehicles) isn’t quite where it should be. Day to day, presuming one is powering up at home, electric vehicles are going to be great; going anywhere over any significant distance is still going to have its challenges.
As if reading my mind (or at least, my post), Marques Brownlee has posted a video about taking two electric cars (and a gas-powered car as a control) on a two-day, 1000-mile road trip. One of the electric cars is a Tesla, the other a Ford, and the video goes into the experience for each, as well as for the gas car. Unsurprisingly to me, the Ford, with the less-integrated charging system, experienced some significant hiccups in completing the journey. It still did, mind you, just far behind the time of the Tesla and the gas-powered auto, which of course was able to gas up just about anywhere.
This does not dissuade me from getting that F-150 Lightning! I think it will be worth the investment, and the problems noted will almost certainly addressed over the life of the vehicle. But, yeah. For the first couple of years at least, if we go long, we’ll probably end up taking the Mini.
— JS
We live in the city with no off-street parking and I don’t really know how we’d do an electric car. If you have a garage or parking space with a plug, that’s great – most of our trips are short and full electric would be fantastic. But if I have to drive somewhere and then sit while the car recharges, that’s a significant barrier to going electric, and I think a lot of city-dwellers are in the same boat. And rarely have I seen anyone talking about this when they’re gushing about how electric cars will save us from climate change.
“investment”? I am moved to quibble ….
Check the resale value after you drive it off the lot. Did it go up from what you paid for it?
Hey, maybe it is an investment, if they’re scarce on the ground.
For some reason, this piece made me think of Mad Max/The Road Warrior, with electronica couture instead of all the steampunk…
You are an influencer. If you decide to stop using a vehicle that emits greenhouse gas, others will make the same choice.
Charging networks are getting better fast. Soon the only challenge to a road trip in an EV will be deciding which audio book to listen to while it’s charging.
I’d buy a Tesla if I were me, which it happens I am. And being me, I own a Tesla.
But the charging infrastructure is growing, and it will be better than it is now when you take delivery of your Lightning. Also Tesla will soon sell adapters that let your charge your vehicle at Tesla Superchargers if you want.
And you’ll likely have this truck for years, and the travel situation will continue to improve.
Which is going to be a non-starter for some people. Taking a minute to pump gas vs. waiting for a while to charge the vehicle is a change in the overall cadence of travel and some people aren’t going to go for it.
One of the big secrets of EV charging is that there are chargers all over the place, especially in areas where the number of traditional chargers are few: RV campgrounds. KOAs and similar campgrounds have rows and rows of fully functional 50 amp and 30 amp chargers, and most are happy to let you charge for a little cash.
Maybe you’ll pay more and charge slower than you would at the high-speed charging stall in town–assuming it is working, available, and you can find it–but you’ll also likely be in a much prettier place complete with trails, dog walks, clean restrooms, a rustic cafe, and maybe even cabins should you decide to stay the night.
This big secret is protected by swarms of well-intentioned and loudly misinformed “experts”, most of whom are elderly and Facebook-educated. (Sound familiar?) They will be delighted to expound at length on how EVs will short out the electric pedestals, brown out the campground network, then catch fire and burn down the whole works. Never mind that their 50′ RV with 4 air conditioners is sucking more juice per hour than your EV will use total.
Anyway, having a couple of adapters in the trunk, a NEMA 14-50 (the same plug used for electric stoves and dryers in addition to “50 amp” RV pedestals) and a TT-30 (the ubiquitous RV “30 amp” plug) will unlock a whole new world of charging opportunities.
We are frequent Tesla road trippers. (Model 3 long range) We’ve got the supercharger stop down to where the car is ready before two adults and one dog have relieved ourselves and bought some snacks. The dog is the slowpoke, even though he doesn’t buy snacks.
I kind of hate Elon’s public persona, but he did have the foresight to build and integrate the infrastructure his cars need to succeed. VW Group made an attempt with Electrify America, but they still don’t think their survival depends on chargers.
And yeah, we’ll consider a non-Tesla EV for our second car when the MINI retires. No need for two cross-country cars.