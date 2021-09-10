An Actual Party of Death, Now
Bluntly, I blame this on (of course) Donald Trump. The GOP has been a mess for years — decades, really — but allow me to suggest that had any other Republican been president when COVID hit, that person would likely have been reasonably sensible about things like masks and vaccines and taking advice from the CDC and its scientists. They would have acknowledged that the way back to a roaring economy (which always advantages the GOP for some unfathomable reason, given how terrible they are at even basic economic policy) was squashing the COVID virus as as soon as possible. But Trump was (and is) a smugly ignorant poltroon, so of course the rest of the GOP, craven and spineless as it is, fell into line.
The result is that now it’s murdering its own constituency, and dragging this out for the rest of us. Let’s be clear that the vast majority of people who are currently dying of COVID aren’t Democrats and liberals, all of whom vaxxed up as soon as possible. The majority of the people hospitalized and dying are the unvaccinated, and the people who are willfully unvaccinated are the people who have been lied to by the GOP and their media outlets about vaccines and masks and “personal freedom” and so on. When GOP politicians in Florida or Texas (or Ohio!) block a local masking or vaccination policy, the people most at risk for that policy (aside from, you know, children and those who actually have a legit medical reason not to be vaccinated) are Republicans and conservatives. When the GOP says it will fight for your freedoms with regard to vaccinations and masks, it’s basically saying to its base “We want you to die.” And how does the base respond? By cheering, and taking another shot of horse dewormer, and literally shitting itself.
It’s genuinely astounding to me. The GOP messaging machine has for decades done a fine job at making poor and middle-class white people vote against their own economic interests through the clever use of aspirational messaging and veiled racism, but the fact it is now actively working to kill off its base by extending a pandemic — and the base is loving it — really feels like a floor. What else can you do, once you’ve killed off your base? The phrase “eating your seed corn” is made for moments like this.
Now, I’m aware that the GOP is simultaneously trying to blame Joe Biden for trying to contain the pandemic, and trying to blame him for when its constituents die, and some of the most committed constituents are with their dying breaths denying that what they have is actually COVID at all (metaphorically; their dying breaths are usually under a respirator and they are in a medically-induced coma to keep them from clawing the tubes out of their own throats, but you get what I’m saying). At the end of the day, however, some others of these folks are saying “I should have gotten the damn vaccine” before they die, and their friends and loved ones are hearing them say it. It will be interesting to see how many of these folks still keep to the path that the GOP has put them on.
I live out here in GOP country; Darke County, Ohio, the small, conservative county where I live, is one of the bottom ten counties in Ohio in terms of vaccination rates (34%, 79th out of 88 counties). People here have heard the GOP and conservative messaging on vaccines and masks and “personal liberty” loud and clear and they are making their choices because of it. A fair number of them will actively resent Biden’s plans to more aggressively get people vaccinated, for no other reason than that Trump was a stubborn dimwit about COVID, and a bunch of ambitious GOPers decided to keep doing that even after Trump lost the presidency, the House and the Senate for them.
I’ve talked before about how badly the rest of us should feel when someone who is willfully unvaccinated dies of COVID. My position on this hasn’t changed much, but I really want to emphasize just how much culpability the Republican party and conservative media and propogandists have for their constituency refusing to get vaccinated and wear masks. Yes, people make their own choices and they are responsible for them. But when the people and organizations they trust to tell them about the world (and have been told to trust only) intentionally lie and actively put them in the way of a virus that can, does and will hospitalize and kill a non-trivial number of them, at the very least, those people and organizations share in that responsibility. Everyone at the GOP headquarters and Fox News is vaccinated. No one there is shitting their guts out thanks to livestock medicine. They know what the virus is, how it works, and how to keep it in check. And they keep lying to their people about it anyway.
I’m going to leave you with this: An article on the CNN site, about a conservative county in Missouri, where the vaccination rate is 27% and if you wear a mask, you’re branded as a Democrat. Are people dying there? Oh, yes, they are, and still people are hesitant to get a simple, free and effective vaccine because now it’s been made political, and because they’re told, in so many ways, not to.
Here’s a quote from the piece:
“I had both shots of the vaccine, and people just acted like, ‘Oh, it doesn’t help,'” Cheryl Wetton said. “It bothers me sometimes that people act like Covid is a big joke. I always want to say, ‘Well, why don’t you just come right up here to the cemetery, and I’ll show you my husband’s grave? And I can show you it’s no joke.'”
Wetton actually did say that to a guy in town, she later confirmed. “He just got real quiet.”
They’re killing their own people because of politics. Not anyone else. Not any more. And they’ll keep doing it. For as long as it takes. Because this is how they think they will win.
— JS
1. Because talking about vaccines is unfortunately a political issue, the Mallet is out. Please behave and be respectful of others.
2. This is not a place to peddle vaccine-related bullshit and I will Mallet any that shows up, and I will err on the side of Malleting with regard to what constitutes “vaccine-related bullshit.” We can acknowledge the vaccines are not a silver bullet and that a very small number of people might have breakthrough infections, and also a very small number of people may have side effects, while also acknowledging that for the vast majority of people, the vaccines are safe, effective and beneficial in protecting against the virus and minimizing harm when a breakthrough infection occurs. Having accepted this as read, it doesn’t need to be argued endlessly here.
Can I hear an “A-fucking-MEN” from the congregation?
I disagree that Trump’s COVID reaction was because he was smugly ignorant.
It’s because he was, always has been, and always will be, stinky LAZY. With COVID he got a problem as President that required actual WORK, and not just spinning his failure with e bunch of nice adjectives like he’s done with every OTHER shitshow over which he has presided.
Once he settled on the Lazy Bastard’s method of handlign a problem, Deny It Exists, his followers took up the banner and ran with it.
I struggle with feeling compassion for the willfully unvaccinated when they become seriously ill or die, and it makes me angry to know that they are using healthcare resources (ER and ICU beds) that are needed for other patients for reasons that have nothing to do with Covid-19. Innocent people are literally dying, or having to accept delays in needed care, because of their ignorance and selfishness.
They see no reason to stop until they lose. Humanity, intellectual or any other kind of honesty, or even fiscal reality won’t stop them. As long as they get power (and votes, though if votes don’t get them power, they will restrict the ability to use them). Conscience doesn’t matter; the person referencing Reese’s comment on the Terminator seems (unfortunately) accurate.
I remember the harping of the GOP on the misbehavior of Democratic politicians with almost-fondness because they at least pretended to have standards and humanity. Trump normalized the lack of both for them, and now their partisans are following that path to the grave. I hope the GOP follows soon.
Who knew it was this easy to get them to wipe themselves out? It’s sad. I’d rather that more of them had “moments of clarity” in which they realize the load of horse shit (dewormer?) that they’ve been fed, and as a result come to realize that most of what they’ve been led to believe is nonsense, the whole right-wing messaging complex.
The New York times ran a piece a few weeks ago that attempted to convey the effects of vaccine skepticism in Arkansas. Here’s the piece: https://www.nytimes.com/video/opinion/100000007923534/arkansas-vaccine-hesitant.html
Sitting in front of my computer, I wanted to scold these fools and just say “fuck ’em, go ahead and die you bastards.” But surprisingly I felt empathy for them, even the guy who labeled himself a libertarian and (spoiler alert) died of COVID shortly after the interview.
Sure, I get a sense of schadenfreude when I see the statistics, but when I see an actual person suffering and dying, I just pity them and feel bad that they lost their lives due to their ignorance.
I, for one, am pleased to see President Biden getting serious about vaccine mandates.
It’s good public-health policy, and it’s good politics.
Other than a ridiculous number of typos, I stand behind my every word (wincing at the typos, natch).
This may be prejudice on my part, but the people I see on TV talking about why they won’t get the vaccine seem to be drawn from the lower side of the intelligence bell curve. Now, I admit that the congenitally stupid didn’t ask to be furnished with less efficient brains, and there are some functions in society and the economy where dullness is an advantage.
But, again, it may be bias on my part, but if the pandemic’s long-term effect is to raise the average level of brainpower in the US, I can’t see that as a bad thing.
Besides, it’s their choice, their freedom. They’re running toward the cliff’s edge and would resent my trying to stop them. So I won’t.
Hi John, much as I agree with the general thesis of your piece, I must take some issue with your characterization of the victims being mostly republican, and the idea that all liberals and progressives lined up to get their vaccines early.
A large part of the vaccine hesitant are the poorer largely black communities, who have historically been poorly served by the medical system. Vaccination rates in these areas have lagged severely behind wealthy urban neighborhoods for both democrat and republican voters. This is not solely a red vs. blue issue.
Have you seen the pro-vaccine-mandate piece in that noted lefty rag, “The Federalist”?
https://thefederalist.com/2015/02/03/the-insane-vaccine-debate/
George Washington, 1 June 1777:
“Surely that Impolitic Act, restraining Inoculation in Virginia, can never be continued—If I was a Member of that Assembly I would rather move for a Law to compell the Masters of Families to inoculate every Child born within a certain limitted time under severe Penalties.”
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Washington/03-09-02-0583
I honestly thought that once the GOP base saw their own friends and family members dying of COVID, they’d realize their politicians and media were lying to them, and start taking it seriously.
Boy, was I naive.
Like John, I live in Trumpland. I’ve learned not to discuss politics (and almost everything is politics), because it’s useless.
TrumpTrueBelievers obey the strictures of their Tribe – facts are not important in their “reasoning”. Things said by people who are not members of the Tribe are not even heard. Debate being pointless, the only effective response to the fascists is to defeat them, election after election, until they all die of old age.
1) It’s a blog, but this gives evidence that politics is the largest significant correlating factor to vaccination rates (though not the only one) -https://law.marquette.edu/facultyblog/2021/07/differing-covid-19-vaccination-rates-are-about-more-than-just-politics/
2) I’m sure the Marines have to be proud of Josh Mandel about now. Threatening the government with violence (the one he wants to join, and would happily use against others) is an…interesting “intellectual” position.
Totally agree with you, and don’t mind going a step further: certain Government officials and false news sources should be charged for manslaughter and crimes against humanity for their deliberate efforts to prevent the safety of the entire population.
On a tangential note: the anniversary of 9/11 is reminding us of how dangerous irresponsible dogma can be. I always thought George W. Bush was a terrible President, just because he was so prone to stupidity. Having experienced someone far worse, now seeing GDub in the video clips actually causes me to feel affectionately nostalgic for him. Weird, huh?
Just finished reading Better to Have Gone, about the deaths of two utopians of Auroville, India. One conclusion, that they died for their beliefs (no modern medicine, faith in their spiritual leaders), the other conclusion, they died because of (or due to) their beliefs.
We do have a way of being subjective about things and not liking to question our assumptions.