The Unrecalled Governor
Posted on September 15, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 13 Comments
I woke this morning to the news that California governor Gavin Newsom has defeated the recall initiative against him, and apparently by a margin large enough that even committed conspiracists can’t make a claim that the vote was tainted with a straight face. Oh, some of them will, because they can’t not, but every time they do they weaken the argument for later by showing that there’s no election result they won’t claim “fraud” for, no matter the circumstances. So on second thought, go right ahead, conservatives, whine that this election was tainted.
Back in the real world, however, the result is not entirely surprising in a state where the Democrats have a 2-1 party registration advantage over the GOP, and where the conservative candidate’s pitch was that he planned to make California more like Florida, where the recent infectious peak of COVID (August 16) was almost four times higher than California, despite the latter state having far more people. “Make California More Infected” turns out not to be the winning slogan GOP folks seem to think it is.
That said, and like every other commentator out there, I would in fact warn people on reading too much into Newsom’s unrecalled status here, with regard to signs and portents about the nation at large. California really is sui generis when it comes to politics, and it’s not like Newsom is universally beloved. The vote to deny his recall had as much to do with Democratic (and Californian) annoyance at the GOP wasting everyone’s time (and Elder being a pro-COIVD dimwit with a shady history) than any referendum on Newsom himself. In my view as a former Californian who spends at least a little time keeping up with my former state’s politics, it was unlikely that Newsom would have been recalled in any circumstance, but if I were Newsom, I wouldn’t be smug about the result. He’s still got fences to mend, and not with the GOP.
The one thing I would take away from this result that I think does have national import is the idea the Democrats remain activated and hyper-aware of GOP electoral shenanigans. One of the reasons this recall was attempted at all was that GOP folks figured that the turnout in a recall election would be low, like any non-presidential year election, but even more so as there was nothing else on the ballot. Low turnout traditionally favors the GOP, because, among other things, the old white people who are the GOP base turn out for every election come hell or high water. But it looks like somewhere in the area of 13 million Californians turned out to vote in the recall, in a state with something like 22 million registered voters. That’s a very solid result for an off-off-year vote, and a reminder that Democrats aren’t taking their votes for granted these days. Hopefully this left-side ambition to vote at every possible opportunity continues through 2022 and beyond.
So, yes, congrats, to Newsom, who shouldn’t get cocky. Good riddance to Elder, although I suspect he’ll try again in an actual election year, which will be good for Newsom’s re-election chances. And as always, folks, remember to vote, each time, every time, no matter what.
— JS
Larry Elder is the best thing to happen to Newsom since hair gel.
Great post! And good reminder.
I really hope Seth Myers gets his brother to do a bit… the resemblance is uncanny.
Yet another failed coup attempt, in a state where the laws make it so that coup attempts are ridiculously easy.
As a teacher in California who has had to fight for every raise. Fight for every dollar that has ever rolled down hill into my classroom budget. The colossal waist of 276 million dollars fills me with rage.
When I lived in So Cal, it was pretty easy to sign up for permanent absentee voting (aka, vote by mail) and I would guess a lot of folks took advantage of that for the last big election, which must have helped as well.
We didn’t just have the option to do permanent absentee voting, as Marnie mentions–because we’re still operating under COVID protocols, all registered voters were mailed a ballot, whether they were permanent vote-by-mail or not. I suspect a lot of people who might have forgotten or not been able to get to the polls on a random Tuesday instead voted because they had a ballot they could drop in the mail postage free. Everyone could also take the ballot to a dropbox or a local polling place. I think that blunted a lot of the force of the “it’s an off year and only strong partisans will turn out” strategy.
Not only that, but Sacramento county, where I live, has gone 100% mail-in ballots permanently, which has already resulted in much higher voter turnouts than before it was done.
I have heard other counties are doing the same, but I’m not sure which.
The only reason this sh!t happened at all is because California has this moronic recall system, where it is (1) way too easy to get this on the ballot, and (2) where the way it is resolved is so patently unfair I can’t believe it hasn’t been overturned in court. You can get 49.99% and that’s it, you’re out, and some douche bag Trumpist sh!theel like Larry Elder could be Governor with under 10%. In what world does that make ANY sense?
Fortunately, the vote was a 64-36% embarrassment. There is a lesson here – running against Trump works.
When I was in high school many decades ago we read Animal Farm and 1984 which were presented as a warning, particularly against Communism. Now I’m living in what seems to be a very surreal time and watching the Republican party following the script laid out by George Orwell in those books.
It’s quite painful to be a Republican in these times and the only reason I remain is because it allows me a very small (probably insignificant) way to try to run against the tide of ignorance, emotional stupidity, callousness, and greed that now characterizes the party. My fear is that as the radical right (which ironically calls President Biden a radical leftist/socialist) sinks to new depths, more people with a conscience will leave which will give radicals even more sway in the party.
On the other hand, maybe people will have enough of where the Republican party is going that it will become repugnant enough to be rejected by America and implode. I don’t know, I’m not living in the country that is as dedicated to the ideals of the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance as I thought it was. Otherwise, President Biden would have won in a landslide and misfits like DiSantis, Abbot, Noem, Greene, Jordan, Hawley, and many more wouldn’t be around to help spread divisiveness and plague.
I profoundly hope you’re right, John, but I fear that the whole “fraud” schtick is more about creating a pretext for restrictive legislation than for persuading the public. Kayfabe, if you will.
I only wish there was a way to make the people who started this colossal waste of time foot the bill. There are so many many other, better, ways, for California to have spent that money. Schools, first of all. But it’s wildfire season, so there’s that. And homelessness. And COVID.
Newsom can be flat-footed, but he’s done more good than otherwise, and I’m glad this is over and done with.
Steve Bollenbaugh: A new poll shows 59% of Republicans think that a belief in Trump’s 2020 victory is a core tenet of being a Republican. I hope your optimism is justified, but I cannot share it.
Scalzi: the biggest danger to Democrats is they get nothing done, not even the compromise items they already worked out because of certain people. The progressive left and the party establishment worked out a relatively modest compromise agenda. A few dozen conservative democrats, who the media insist on calling “moderates,” are actively insisting on a “compromise” on top of the compromise. The next time the commentariat here moans about delusional leftists and why we cannot have nice thing, consider this moment. The left made all the damn compromises they possibly could to support a President they don’t particularly care for and it still was not enough for “moderates” and “sane” bipartisan establishment Democrats.
The current plan is probably still too weak to fix the country or save the Democratic Party in 2022/2024, but we cannot even have that bit of hope after all the work people put into pushing back Trump last year. Sojourner Truth’s mighty pen of Justice help us all in the coming year.
As Christopher and Madeleine pointed out above, it cost $276 million to put CA back where it was. Perhaps that was a subsidiary aim of the Republicans after all; further impoverish the State and paralyze its government for weeks and months while the process grinds on, to what was a probable defeat but maybe enough of a long shot they wanted to pull the lever.