Hibiscus, 9/16/21
Posted on September 16, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
Our hibiscus plant nearly died because after keeping it in a heated garage all winter, we replanted it too early in the spring and it got snowed on, so the hibiscus flowers this year have been few and far between. It just makes me appreciate the ones we have gotten. Here’s today’s.
There is a group in NYC planting hibiscus in rain gardens on city streets. No fussy preparations, except to do good soil prep. There’s one across from my Brooklyn studio building with giant pink hibiscus flowering right now—a real treat!
And a bunch of my neighbors also grow these same giant pink hibiscus; they overwinter outside (zone 6-7) and seem to do very well. Maybe the pink ones are less fussy???
If ever you get tired of writing awesome novels, you could always take up photography… (please don’t get tired of writing. thank you)
Do you get hummingbirds?
Hibiscus makes great tea, too. Washington grew them at Mt. Vernon.
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/hibiscus-tea-benefits
What a lovely color!