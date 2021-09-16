Signs of the Season

Posted on September 16, 2021

The annual reappearance of these particular cereals has arrived. Krissy saw these in a three-pack and assumed I would want them because I eat like a sugar-amped child, and she is not wrong! I do want them. But as it happens when I was an actual sugar-amped child, I don’t think I ever partook in any of these; they just never showed up in my house, in part because my mom was more of a granola-and-Grape-Nuts sort of person. I guess I’m making up for lost time now. Honestly, it’s a miracle I’m still alive.

— JS

7 Comments on “Signs of the Season”

  2. I was old school sugar cereal. Sugar Smacks and Frosted Flakes. I don’t think Count Chocula showed up until I was a teenager.

  3. My husband–despite the fact that his mother was otherwise a foodie–did grow up with them–and weirdly, in his house it was gender separated: He had the Boo-Berry and his sister had the Franken-Berry (I think because it was blue vs. pink?). Chocula would have been the more masculine choice, but he doesn’t like chocolate, so…

    Kids are as weird as the foods they eat. As are adults.

  6. When we used to visit my maternal grandmother, she would but the ‘selection packs’ that contained 8 individual boxes of assorted cereals. Frosties were the prize (because most overtly sugary: Cocoa Pops came in second), so getting up first on the first morning of the visit was a big contest – not to mention that meant you could get ‘top of the milk’ from the foil-top, non-homogenised, doorstep-delivered pint milk bottles.

    Thanks for the memory :)

  7. My roommate from business school’s first job after graduation was a brand manager for “the Monster Group” of cereals at General Mills. He has long since gone on to bigger, but probably not better, things.

