New Books and ARCs, 9/17/21
Posted on September 17, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi Leave a Comment
Another Friday, another fine stack of new books and ARCs to peruse! What here is catching your eye? Share your thoughts in the comments.
— JS
Posted on September 17, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi Leave a Comment
Another Friday, another fine stack of new books and ARCs to peruse! What here is catching your eye? Share your thoughts in the comments.
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.