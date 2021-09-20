Rainy Days and Mondays Always Get Smudge Down
Posted on September 20, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 13 Comments
And when the rainy day is a Monday? Well, forget it. He’s just gonna nap through the whole darn thing!
Also, for those of you born after, oh, 1971, who might not get the reference:
There, now you’re all caught up. Hope your Monday was a good one, rainy or not.
— JS
All smart kitties know rainy days are the best sleeping weather. Low atmospheric pressure. 😼
God, she was amazing.
It’s definitely at least a one cat day — possibly even two cats. Rain…
d
It was tragic what expectations did to her….
As for Smudge? He’s just a smart boy!
There’s also this version from If I Were a Carpenter, one of the greatest tribute albums of all time:
https://youtu.be/1c3bPsZy6qs
Total blast from the past!
You should get a rabbit, Scalzi. Especially one named Eddie… he’d love a rainy night. https://youtu.be/fFeEGYLkupE
Does that cat know how lucky it is? I started reading Whenever when Smudge first showed up and made herself at home. Not many cats get that chance.
Me? My rescue 5 days ago decided to pee I haven’t found it yet. I can smell it but I can’t trace it, after a few minutes it’s all I can smell. She hasn’t pooped in her litterbox for 5 days. 4 days ago I dumped her litterbox and gave her new litter. She has not used that litterbox yet. Not even footprints, indicating she’s thinking of it. This is a cat that snuggles up to me at night, I’ll wake up at 3 AM with her snuggled in my armpit
I don’t know what to do. The apartment reeks of cat pee, but my nose gives up long before I can track it down. I’m guessing it’s under the bed by process of elimination but, dang.
This is the last place I would have thought to ask for help but, here we are.
[Deleted because off topic — JS]
@jim,
Try UV light to find urine spots. You can probably find a (fairly powerful – important) flashlight style light at a pet store or Amazon.
There are songs that bring you joy and there are songs that, in spite of your love for the artist, are like cheese graters dragged across your brain. Rainy days and Mondays is a cheese grater song. Probably because we sang it in choir and our soloist was flat every time…
She had such a fantastic voice. I really miss her. Oh, and you sent me off on a Carpenters binge on YouTube.
Give Smudge a scritch from me, and tell him the sun will be back.
I always wished I had a beautiful low voice like Karen Carpenter’s. Instead I have what I shall call an “adequate soprano.”
I think I too will go binge some Carpenters, after having binged a bunch of ABBA lately :)