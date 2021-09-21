Summer’s End
Posted on September 21, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
Tomorrow’s the first day of Autumn up here in the northern hemisphere, and while the persistent cloud cover here in Bradford suggests I will not be able to get a shot of tonight’s sunset to bid the season farewell, I can offer this version of “The Boys of Summer” by Bree Sharp. Enjoy, and welcome, fall.
— JS
Today is also the 21st of September, and this video gets released….
Don Henley sang it on the current Eagles’ tour, the definitive version.
Time to switch mower blades to the mulching guys for the leaves and change oil in the snow blower (which rarely gets a workout anymore here in South central Indiana).
We should really have more Bree Sharp music.