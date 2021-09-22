Climate Change as a Personal Mission
Interesting video from the Kurzgesagt folks about whether individual action can make a difference on the climate change front. The short answer is no (no matter how much you as an individual work to decarbonize your personal life, it’s literally a fraction of a drop in the bucket in terms what the total change required would be), and the longer answer is yes (vote out politicians who do not prioritize climate change issues; collective economic and social action will eventually tip the scale).
Of course no one likes it when “No, but also yes” is the answer. But it’s in line with everything I know, and it’s a reminder that the focus for climate change is less on what one does in one’s own individual life, and rather more on what’s to be done to haul the major companies and corporations and economic sectors which account for the vast majority of negative climate change activity into line. More bluntly, it’s less about you and more about Shell and Delta and Tyson Foods and so on, no matter how much they try to put all the responsibility back on you.
I think about this a lot. I live a high carbon life, as it were, and have in the last several years tried to do the work to offset my own footprint by doing the usual things like cutting back on meat and/or buying locally raised meat and produce to lower transport carbon, by making sure our next car is electric, buying carbon offsets for my air and other travel, keeping track of and supporting sustainable initiatives, etc. And obviously I also vote and invest with an eye toward climate policy and initiatives. I do it with full awareness that on an individual level, any personal change will shift things only microscopically here and now, but also with the awareness that a) if I don’t do it today, who will, b) this is all for the long-term. Also, you know. It cuts down my personal hypocrisy load a bit, which is never a bad thing. And also, if we can’t get oil and agriculture and construction and technology and other industrial sectors to massively overhaul, my carbon offsets and local produce will mean diddly.
I’m optimistic that we will move ourselves in the right direction for all of this, but I also know enough about our current and political systems to understand we’re not going to move near fast enough and that the rest of my life, at least, will be spent watching the world be pound foolish for not having been penny wise when it could have. This is pretty much baked in at this point, pun intended. What we’re doing now is finding out how much we’ll mitigate the change that is already here. I’m doing my part, and you should, too. But there’s a whole lot more to it than that.
With your gigantic lawn you could either get an electric riding mower. Or rip up the grass and plant a meadow. We live in the woods. No lawn maintenance. Just a thought.
The big contribution from individual actions is that they are tokens to ourselves of out commitment to making a difference in collective impact.
An example would be locavorism: eat locally produced foods reminds us at every meal and every shopping trip that we are serious, and also sends a message by way of the purchasing records (which are taken rather more seriously than letters to officials) that we are putting our money where our mouths are.
When the proposed collective actions have personal costs, we’re reminded that all of the effort etc. that we’ve put into the personal actions are meaningless if we turn around when the public costs come home.
One important reason to act personally, even if the result seems insignificant: feeling like you have agency (the freedom to act) and that you are capable of making the situation better, however minutely, makes it much easier to remain emotionally resilient in the face of a very depressing situation. Elin Kelsey's fine book "Hope Matter" discusses the importance of hope in great detail and will make you feel less pessimistic. My review can be found here:
http://geoff-hart.com/articles/2021/review-kelsey.html
My personal action involved creating a white paper that deals with how climate change is going to affect food security up here in Canada. (Much of the content will also be valid in the U.S. and other places, mutatis mutandis.) I'm sending this around to governments, cabinet ministers, opposition parties, and the media in the hope that someone will latch onto it and implement changes at a government level, where change most needs to happen. Not much success thus far, but if more people participate, governments are more likely to take notice.

If you're interested in learning more and putting pressure on your local government, you can find the white paper here:
If you’re interested in learning more and putting pressure on your local government, you can find the white paper here:
http://geoff-hart.com/articles/2021/food-security-white-paper.html
If you’re uncomfortable clicking a random Web address, I’d be happy to send you the text as PDF, Word .docx, or simply text pasted in at the end of an e-mail. Contact me privately at ghart@videotron.ca and I’ll send you a copy in your preferred format.
I have done literally everything I can to keep a low carbon footprint except buy an electric car, and since I couldn’t afford one I bought the best alternative I could (a Honda Fit). I am still so terrified and so guilty simply for being alive.
With the electric car soon to grace your drive way, and public charging stations far away. I have a suggestion to spend your money.
Install charging stations at public libraries parking lots. Not the next town over, but the next next towns over. It will reduce range anxiety.
The tangible effect of an individual (almost always) is tiny when looking at ‘macro scale’ issues. Individual actions in aggregate DO have ‘macro’ effects
“I’m only one vote. My vote won’t sway the election, so I might as well stay home”
“my one act of littering (or energy waste, or whatever) doesn’t really change the environment, so I shouldn’t fuss about it”
as the saying goes: “How did the pioneers walk all the way from the Mississippi to the Pacific? Just put one foot in front of the other, and repeat.”
Individual (small) actions do add up (across a population) – so whataver one can do, one should do- even if it’s something small
In public health terms, what you mean is that individual interventions don’t work when systemic change is needed. I once explained this to someone I know as meaning: sure, you can talk to individuals about buying hybrid cars or EVs, but for a large effect, what you need is legislation.
Transportation is only 11% of a food's greenhouse gas impact, so really the right choice, from a climate and other standpoint, is to eat more vegan meals.
*Source: James McWilliams, Just Food
I think you should do whatever you can on a personal level to mitigate your carbon footprint. Buying habits define the modern world and they move the needle for the large corporations(they live here too). So do all you can then find more that you can do by engaging with intelligent people. Don’t give up.
Individual action works, because a bucket is only a collection of the drops in that bucket. Voting with one’s wallet has proven to be a highly effective method of promoting better-quality content, with the pleasant side effect of deplatforming scum. Also, attitudes are shifting, with climate change denialism now the exclusive providence of grifters and morons. Small local pressure points will result in big political changes. Over the long term, I’m positive that we’ll do the right thing.
It will probably be too late to avoid very costly impact, which will be borne disproportionately by the poorest and most vulnerable. Few things will change on a global level until the worst of the offenders start experiencing catastrophic effects, which is likely still a few decades in the future. But all action needs to start somewhere, and since we can’t go back to the seventies, all we have is today.
For me, the big change came with the pandemic, which slashed my work (and vacation, in the interest of full disclosure) overseas travel from around a dozen long-haul return trips per year to zero. My employer has seen the benefits of cutting down on (performative) travel, so I’ll never be going back to those numbers. No electric vehicle here, but I barely drive the one I own, and with remote work continuing indefinitely (thanks, covidiots!) that will be reduced even further. We switched to buying locally farmed due to the pandemic.
Humanity is in a great position for a massive overhaul (dare I write reset?) of how we do things. It probably won’t happen. But that’s no reason not to reconsider our individual response to the problem, and decide to do better.
I’m not sure how those various public libraries will feel about me tearing up their parking lots without any permits or clearances. Perhaps this is something for the municipal governments to undertake.
I love Kurzgesagt. I try to do my part. I live in a rich country with 100% renewable energy (hydro power ftw). I live in a small 2-bedroom appartment with my 3 kids and have been driving electric since 2014.