New Book and ARCs, 9/24/21
Posted on September 24, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
A super-sized stack of new books and ARCs for you this Friday. What here would make for lovely fall reading? Share in the comments!
— JS
Posted on September 24, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
A super-sized stack of new books and ARCs for you this Friday. What here would make for lovely fall reading? Share in the comments!
— JS
Caitlin Starling’s The Luminous Dead from a couple of years ago was fun, very atmospheric and only had like 2 onscreen characters. I’m looking forward to The Death of Jane Lawrence. (the book, I mean)
You should boldly go with the one that has a split infinitive right there in the title.
Jekyll & Hyde Inc. is a fun bit of popcorn reading. It’s by no means his best recent work which is The Best Thing You Can Steal.