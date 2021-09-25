Questionable Foodstuff Review: Cheetos Bag Of Bones Snacks
Posted on September 25, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 8 Comments
This is the first time I’ve ever seen these things, although a quick visit to Google suggests they arrive seasonally and have done for the last couple of years. In this particular case, despite the Cheetos name, there is no cheese flavor; instead the vaguely buttery extruded corn in vaguely skeletal shapes is dusted with cinnamon and sugar. It would remind you of a churro if your only contact with churros was the churro cereal that’s now available. These things are terrible, and also, I can’t stop eating them, which makes them an almost perfect exemplar of “junk food.” Would probably not buy again, but if I did I would consume the whole bag by myself in about five minutes flat. You have been warned.
— JS
I understand these are also available in White Cheddar and Flamin’ Hot varieties. I will not be seeking those out.
A whole five minutes? Have to say, you’re a slow eater…
Have an awesome Autumn!
I’ve not seen the cinnamon version, but would avoid. In my experience, cheeto style puffs with any sort of sweet coating don’t work well. What we see in my neck of the woods is usually white cheddar version, which makes sense since it keeps the pieces white like a skeleton. They are okay for a change, but nobody misses them when they’re gone. White cheddar is too weak of a flavor compared to the intensity of regular Cheeto fake cheese flavor.
Note to self: do not buy; do not eat!
That’s… that’s not how hand and foot bones work!
I can think of quite a few foods that I must not purchase in larger quantities than I am prepared to eat at a single sitting. (Chocolate-covered dried cherries, for one.) Luckily my local supermarket has a bulk foods section that lets you buy small-ish quantities of quite a few things. (This is nice for spices, too — get a couple of teaspoons of cardamom instead of a huge jar that I’ll never finish.)
I would go for the Cheddar and Flamin’ varieties; that cinnamon does not sound good at all.
My wife — if left unattended — will eat an entire bag of chips (mostly nacho chips but never Doritos). Thing is though, I can’t just come out and say, “Are you going sit there and eat that entire bag of chips?” so I have to say, “Can I have a few of those?” at which time she always hands the bag over and says “Keep it, I’m done.” ;-)