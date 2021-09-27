Today’s Musical Interlude: “Ode to Somewhere”

This is a song from “Deathloop,” the video game that’s caused me immense frustration recently by being awesome and yet not wanting to play nice with my computer. That said, this song is the bomb and has been running through my head for a solid week at this point. The video title calls it “City Lights” but the composer (Erich Talaba) has titled it “Ode to Somewhere,” and I figure he probably knows. Enjoy.

— JS

