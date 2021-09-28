A Girl and Her Stick

Charlie with a dead branch three times as long as she is.

This branch from a dead tree fell into the yard today, and Charlie was very very very excited, because there are very few things in the world she likes more than a really big stick. Sadly for her, it was a little too unwieldy for her to pick up and trot around with. I broke it into manageable pieces, tossed one over to her for her recreation, and took the rest to the fire pit in the back yard for future bonfires. Even so, for a brief shining moment, Charlie had the biggest stick ever. It was a good day.

— JS

  2. Good dog! That’s awesome. I see that all the time on trails, dogs get this massive stick, it’s torquing their head hard just to drag it because they never find the balance point, and now it’s caught between two trees, hahaha.

