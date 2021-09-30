“Whaddya Mean September Is Over?!?!?”

I am disbelieving of the news that Spice is delivering to me, about the status of the month of September, 2021. And yet, here we are, at the end of it nonetheless.

In other news, I am likely to be scarce here for the next few days, as I take some personal time to visit friends. I’m not saying you absolutely won’t see me here again until next Monday, but if in fact you don’t see me here until then, try not to be too surprised.

Whenever it is that I see you again here, be well and happy until then, if you can (I mean, be well and happy if you can once I am back, too. But you know what I mean).

— JS

