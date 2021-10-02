View From a Hotel Window, 10/2/21
I don’t necessarily post hotel window picture when I’m doing personal travel (because when I travel for myself, it’s not the Internet’s business), but this one is kind of fun: A full-blown construction site, with people working industriously and everything. Actually not all that loud — I suspect the windows here are well-insulated, and that dampens sound somewhat — and interesting to watch. In a year, the window I’m looking out of will have a view of a building wall, which is kind of a shame. But for now, I’m watching the digger pick up piles of dirt and move them around. Neat!
— JS
The Enterprise is flying though space. On the bridge, the crew attentively monitor their readouts. Suddenly, everybody’s head snaps back and then forward. Hair and faces are now dripping with water.
Picard: “Data! Report!”
Data: “We appear to have encountered a dampening field, Captain”.
Are they expanding the hotel? Is it a completely different business/building going up? Do you know?
Living the dream!
One year for Father’s Day, my sister-in-law bought my brother a n afternoon an a quarry where he hot to spend hours driving huge diggers just for fun.
For years it was a running joke:
Whatever the convention hotel was for the Bouchercon mystery convention was always across the street from a major construction project.