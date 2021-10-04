The End of a Tree
Posted on October 4, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
I mentioned before that the crabapple in front of our house had reached the end of its life this year; today brings the actual end as its (mostly already-dead) body is taken out and a new tree is brought in to take its place. I’m sad to see the crabapple go because for many years it was a lovely tree and a joy to see blossom and thrive; nevertheless its time had come and there was no way to save it. I’ll remember it in its beauty and wish it well in whatever afterlife awaits a good tree. The new tree has a lot to live up to, I’ll say that much.
— JS
How many branches did you save for Charlie?
That’s too sad. It always makes me sad when a tree has to go, especially so for a fruit/blossom tree.
If you have to pull the stump, use a chain, not a rope. A rope becomes a big rubber band that will snap that stump right into your vehicle.
That new one looks a bit tired too. Hopefully it just needs water.
Good luck on the planting.
…I’m crying over a tree. I don’t know why, but I am… Maybe it’s the respect and care you give to Nature, that touches me… Regardless, fare thee well, dear Crabapple. Long live the New Guy…
Are you replacing it with a fruit bearing tree? We were able to get fruit from our dwarf apple tree this year.
It’s sad to loose a tree! I still mourn the big walnut that used to shade the west side of our house. I hope the new one thrives!
I bet your wife pushed over the dead tree with her pinky finger.