The End of a Tree

Posted on October 4, 2021    Posted by      6 Comments

I mentioned before that the crabapple in front of our house had reached the end of its life this year; today brings the actual end as its (mostly already-dead) body is taken out and a new tree is brought in to take its place. I’m sad to see the crabapple go because for many years it was a lovely tree and a joy to see blossom and thrive; nevertheless its time had come and there was no way to save it. I’ll remember it in its beauty and wish it well in whatever afterlife awaits a good tree. The new tree has a lot to live up to, I’ll say that much.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

6 Comments on “The End of a Tree”

  2. That’s too sad. It always makes me sad when a tree has to go, especially so for a fruit/blossom tree.

    If you have to pull the stump, use a chain, not a rope. A rope becomes a big rubber band that will snap that stump right into your vehicle.

    That new one looks a bit tired too. Hopefully it just needs water.

    Good luck on the planting.

  3. …I’m crying over a tree. I don’t know why, but I am… Maybe it’s the respect and care you give to Nature, that touches me… Regardless, fare thee well, dear Crabapple. Long live the New Guy…

  4. Are you replacing it with a fruit bearing tree? We were able to get fruit from our dwarf apple tree this year.

  5. It’s sad to loose a tree! I still mourn the big walnut that used to shade the west side of our house. I hope the new one thrives!

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
October 2021
S M T W T F S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: