Someone Got His Flu Shot Today
Posted on October 7, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi
Spoiler: It was me. They were having a little clinic at our local library, so it was convenient to do. The shot itself was painless, and now I’ll have a day or so of feeling vaguely crappy and then I’ll hopefully be substantially flu-resistant through the end of the flu season. Also, in an era where I would have to ask myself “is this flu or is this COVID?” it’s nice to have a significantly reduced chance of getting either (and if I do get either, less chance of being really messed up from them).
Naturally, I suggest you get your flu shot as well, for all the reasons I note above, plus you’ll decrease the likelihood of someone who legitimately can’t get a vaccination getting sick from whichever flu will be going around this season. Why not be a nice person to others, as well as keeping yourself from being gut-wrenchingly ill? It’s a win for everyone!
Got mine on Tuesday and the most painful part so far has been trying to remove the darn Band-Aid.
Ditto! I got flu vaccine this morning and am happy I did. Totally worth it!
That is an awesome pic that needs to go viral.
Martin’s Point, my Primary Care Provider, got theirs in early this year, in August. Because of a severe head trauma four years ago, I see my PCP once a month, so I got mine on my monthly visit there then. I don’t get any reaction at all to any vaccination that I get.
By the way, I encountered my first breakthrough case of Covid-19. I was supposed to see a vascular surgeon yesterday to get cleared for shoulder surgery but he got Covid-19! We ended up doing it by phone. (I was cleared.)
I tried to get mine today, but our local Walgreens has gone from walk-in flu shots to needing an appointment.
So it’ll be a couple of weeks–probably get my Pfizer booster shot at the same time.
I have never actually gotten a flu shot, but I think I actually will this year. I have every other vaccination that is normal for people my age, including Covid, but have been stuck on advice my physician-father gave me years ago. He didn’t recommend the flu vaccine for healthy young people. Problem is that Mr. Scalzi and I are approximately the same age so I am no longer young by any characterization, and I have diabetes and hypertension so I am no longer healthy either. Guess it is time.
Got mine on Monday. Thanks for the encouragement to everybody. Covid booster in a couple weeks. I get sore arms from this and have to sleep on my other side. Small price, very tiny in fact.
I received my flu shot and my third COVID shot as I am over the magic 65 year old cut off. No ill results from either except for a couple of sore arms. Let’s do this folks!
Thanks for using your platform, John, to urge these socially responsible behaviors.
I’ve had a flu shot three times in the last maybe 20,years and those were the only times I ever got the flu. Since then, no shot, no flu, but I’m weirdly immunocompromised and don’t recommend my resistance to the flu vaccine to everyone. My wife always gets her flu shot and other than a sore arm, she’s always good and never gets the flu.
Although I am 65, because I had cancer within the last year I qualified for a Covid booster shot a month before everyone else my age and had that early last month.
I haven’t read anything about carrying a 300mm lens around like a wartime photojournalist giving one any extra protection but if that helps, I can certainly do that too! 😆 Stay healthy, Scalzi!
I get my flu shot around the beginning of October every year. Although I no longer work in a high school around snotty-nosed kids all day long, I do volunteer as a robotics coach at said high school, and therefore still need to protect myself from those same snotty-nosed kids. I have been so good at protecting myself from snotty-nosed kids that when I retired three years ago I had over 200 unused sick days that I traded in.
I also got my Pfizer booster shot last week. No side effects – not even a sore arm. As was my reaction to the first two doses.
I LIKE vaccinations!
Hooray!!! Got mine a few days ago!
Flu shot last week, covid booster this week (as soon as I hit the six month mark). I have rarely had bad reactions to vaccines–the worst was to a cholera vaccine, some 40 years or so ago–but I’ve gotten a flu shot every year for the last 20-30. I’m a teacher. I watched the flu run through my classes like plague every fall . . . and I lived (for most of that time) with someone who might very well have died if I had brought the flu home. Everyone in my household got flu shots, every year.
Yes, I believe in vaccines. All of them