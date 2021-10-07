Three Flowery Sentiments, 10/7/21
Posted on October 7, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi
From the yard and deck today. Because who doesn’t like flowers?
(If you don’t like flowers, please keep it to yourself, thanks)
— JS
