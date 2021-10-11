Yet Again, My Annual Unsolicited Endorsement of WordPress

In October of 2008, after years of dealing with site software that was less than stable and had difficulty handling the load of traffic, I switched Whatever over to WordPress, both as software and as hosting. Since that time, the site’s been down maaaaaaaybe three or four times, and never longer than a couple of hours. That’s the sort of constant uptime other social media dreams of, and which is really useful for me as a creator.

Indeed, the entire WordPress platform feels designed for me as an independent creator. Although my own needs for the site are relatively simple (Whatever has not substantially changed form in two decades), the fact is the current iteration of WordPress has a whole bunch of tools for creators to build sites that reflect their needs and wants, and to build an online presence (and business) that is their own. It’s never been more important to have one’s own site, and for me, WordPress has been the best way to do that.

Again, WordPress has not asked me to post this endorsement of the software and hosting service; I do it because I like both and I love that it just works for me, day after day, month after month, year after year. If you’re looking to create your own site (or move it to new software/hosting), check out the various WordPress plans and see which one works best for you.

— JS