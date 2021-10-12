Redshirts: The Tor Essentials Edition is Out Today
Posted on October 12, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
Surprise! I have a book out today!
It’s the “Tor Essentials” edition of Redshirts, my Hugo and Locus Award-winning novel about a doomed spaceship crew trying to change their fate.
What’s different about this edition from previous editions?
1. Slightly updated cover graphics!
2. A kind and lovely introduction by my friend (and Hugo, Locus and Nebula Award winner) Mary Robinette Kowal!
3. Some minor typo corrections!
Aaaaaaand that’s pretty much it. So if you already have it, you probably don’t need to upgrade (unless you really want to read Mary Robinette’s intro, which, again, is just lovely). But! If you’ve not gotten it already, or have it and have been planning to gift it to someone else, well, here you go, it’s all shiny and new. Go get it, folks. And thanks again for letting me write books for a living. You are all seriously cool and I appreciate you a lot.
— JS
Will we be able to get signed copies of this through Jay & Mary’s Book Center or Subterranean Press? Would make a lovely holiday gift :)
You really need to work on your sales pitch!
Katie:
Yes. More details on that very soon!
Nice looking edition. I loved that book. Now I can tell my friends that have not read it that, “yes, it’s still in print, in fact there is a new edition out…”
An extra thanks to Tor for supporting you in this way.
Spoiler alert! Everyone dies at the end (Redshirts, duh!). 😆