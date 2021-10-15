The Winner of the “Kaiju” Contest Is…
Posted on October 15, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 13 Comments
I was slightly stunned to see the response to this giveaway: Nearly 2,400 entries, 1,000 of which came in the first two hours. Makes me feel all warm inside, it does. Nevertheless, it’s now time to declare the winner:
Alan, who chose the correct number “867,” along with ten others. I then instructed Alexa to pick a number between one and ten, inclusive, and it picked ten. That was Alan. Congratulations, Alan, for making through not one but two sifts! I’ve already sent along an email and will send it along as soon as possible.
For everyone else: Thank you so much for playing, and remember you can still get a signed and personalized copy of Kaiju for your very own when it comes out, through Subterranean Press. They will be most happy to take your order and send it along to you in March!
Oh, and, finally: Look! Here’s that starred review of Kaiju in Booklist. It’s out! And lovely.
— JS
Fraud! I demand and audit. And a recount!
Or I’ll just pre-order the thing, like I always do.
When will KPS be available (at least for pre-order) on Audible? Coming up on my annual subscription refresh and will have credits to spend.
As an Arizonan, I believe it is our duty to inspect all of the ballot entries and audit for traces of bamboo fibers.
What is that? I am hearing there were no bamboo fibers, and that the recount showed that I lost even more strongly?
Well then…. nevermind.
Was this number choice perhaps influenced by an 80’s song?
867-5309
Congrats to Alan! So, Mr. S, was that a random number, or did it have a deep, personal meaningful basis for being the chosen one? (I’m betting on random) :)
Thanks for making me laugh “Jerome O’Neil”!
Um, I’d like to submit a follow up number: 5309
Indeed this was the genesis:
https://youtu.be/6WTdTwcmxyo
What cracked me up… Someone posted the exact same number as my guess, right before me. .. 712.. what’s those odds?
Funny. Almost picked that same number, for exactly the same reason, then thought, “Nah, far too many people are going to pick that number.”
Guess I was right. Just didn’t think John was one of them. (And… hello? OF COURSE he was one of them. Shame on me…)
The review references 2 of my favorite scalzi books. This one should be good
Any idea who is going to narrate the audiobook?
Looking at the entries it appears six hundred and sixty six was the most popular. Which is logical given that our host is a fan of Robert Heinlein and Iron Maiden. But 867 is classic 80s.