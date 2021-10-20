Happy (Approximate) Birthday, Charlie
Posted on October 20, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 15 Comments
We got Charlie on March 20, and we were told at the time she was about five or six months old, which means she was probably born around this time in October of last year. We decided for convenience that we’d pick October 20 to be her birthday, because it made sense to us and she wouldn’t really care one way or another, because she’s a dog.
So: Happy birthday, Charlie! You are largely a delightful dog, although like any dog you have your moments of exasperating trash eating and sneaking up on furniture and rolling around in dead animals in the yard. On balance, however, we are happy to have you as part of the pack. May this (approximate) birthday be a good one (spoiler: We’ll be giving you extra treats today) and may this next turn around the sun be full of naps, snacks, and playfighting with Smudge. Enjoy it, pup. You’re a good dog. Well, mostly.
— JS
Um, I guess math wasn’t your strong suit. Six months from March 20 is SEPTEMBER 20, not October.
Jeff M:
HOW DARE YOU ACCURATELY ASSESS MY MATH SKILLS
Also: October, November, December, January, February, March = SIX MONTHS SO THERE.
Also also, I’ve amended to “five or six months,” which is what the vet actually said, to forestall any further complaints about the math.
YES THE VET SAID THAT YOU WEREN’T THERE YOU CAN’T PROVE ME WRONG
Happy Birthday Charlie. Very artistic photo.
Hey, somebody pasted a dog into my Windows XP wallpaper.
You don’t let the dog on the furniture?
YOU MONSTER
Happy Birthday Charlie! An excellent natal day and one shared by our two Maine Coons.
She’s a good dog, John.
To my previous, I should have added:
13/10.
Happy Birthday, Charlie! 🐾🐕💕
Happy Birthday, Charlie! Thank you for all the photos you pose for so I can have cute doggo pics handy in my browser. (My good boy is no less photogenic, but his pics aren’t as handy when I’m at work.)
Happy Birthday Charlie from Kootenay in Manitoba. Keep on getting on the furniture and other things those people find objectionable. When you’re cute you can do anything you want and they will forgive you. Trust me on this, I’ve made that my modus operandi for over 2 years now.
Happy Birthday-ish-ish Charlie!
Happy birthday to Charlie. It’s also my husband Danny’s birthday, so you have obviously settled on a splendid day to celebrate.
Happy Birthday Charlie! It doesn’t matter when your birth was. Now, and forever, this will be your birthday.
We adopted our dog Lucy in May of some year at least 10 years ago. They told us she was 2 1/2, so we decided her birthday must be on Thanksgiving, so she can eat turkey to celebrate.
Lucy has decided that anytime any sort of turkey comes out of the fridge, it must be Thanksgiving and thus her birthday. I cannot argue with her logic. Since I am a man who enjoys him a turkey sandwich, Thanksgiving comes up in our house with surprising frequency. At a rough guess, Lucy is at least 300 years old at this point, but does Guinness accept that? They do not.