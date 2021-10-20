Yeah, Okay, So, Maybe I Bought Another Guitar, So What
Posted on October 20, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 11 Comments
I’d been thinking of getting a Les Paul, and this blacked-out special edition was speaking to me aesthetically, so, what the hell, I got it. I showed it to Krissy when it arrived and it spoke to her personal aesthetic sense as well, so that helps.
That said, no more guitars for me I swear. I have more than enough. Honest! Stop looking at me like that! I mean it!
Also, procedural note: I’m traveling on personal business starting tomorrow, so updating here may be sparse through the weekend. Please occupy your time however you see fit.
— JS
John…
That guitar has only ONE (1) neck.
Did you notice? Is it defective?
You don’t have a problem! You can quit anytime you like, right?
Any recommendations on an affordable guitar for a beginner?
Hey, man! Hope you aren’t get strung out.
Speaking of getting stuff, I got your book “Miniatures” today! Love it! (My acoustic guitar is gathering dust, alas!)
Of course you can stop buying cuitars! You’ve already done it how many times?
You need N+1 of those things* where N is the number you currently own.
guitars, cats, cars, fancy scarves, burritos, whatever it is for you. For me it’s bikes.
Admitting you have a problem is the first step to fighting an addiction, Scalzi. Methinks you’re not there yet…
That is a particularly nice model of the LP, nice choice.
As long as Krissy feels a need to model guitars, then I think it’s in everyone’s best interest for you to keep buying guitars.
When Krissy gets to the point she wants to record with you, you’ll need more recording equipment.
When Krissy is ready for you to put together a joint download package, you’ll need new camera equipment for graphics.
Krissy hanging in the home studio will make John a happy boy,
You bought a guitar without holding it and checking it out first? The Internet is great for buying socks or laptop computers but I’d never buy a guitar that my hands and ears haven’t first approved. Just sayin’.