Yeah, Okay, So, Maybe I Bought Another Guitar, So What

I’d been thinking of getting a Les Paul, and this blacked-out special edition was speaking to me aesthetically, so, what the hell, I got it. I showed it to Krissy when it arrived and it spoke to her personal aesthetic sense as well, so that helps.

That said, no more guitars for me I swear. I have more than enough. Honest! Stop looking at me like that! I mean it!

Also, procedural note: I’m traveling on personal business starting tomorrow, so updating here may be sparse through the weekend. Please occupy your time however you see fit.

— JS