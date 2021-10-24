Meanwhile, in Los Angeles
I’m in my ancestral county right now, the primary reason being to attend the delayed memorial service of a dear friend (it was last night and was bittersweet but also wonderful in its way), but also to see the living, sometimes at museums (see above), and to have meetings, because meetings are what Los Angeles is for. There was an earthquake this morning, just a 3.9er, and I’m happy to say I responded to it in a classically Californian fashion, which was to say “huh, earthquake” to myself, note it on social media, and then roll over in bed and go back to sleep. Some things you don’t forget how to do, even when you live out of state for decades.
Everything is good, just checking in. How’s your weekend?
We’re up in Humboldt County waiting to get sideswiped tonight by the bomb cyclone that’s heading mostly toward Oregon and Washington. Generator ready, etc.
The Getty Center Museum – nice!
I grew up in the SF Bay Area and rode out any number of minor earthquakes. Then I was in Berkeley in 1989 for Loma Prieta. That one started just like a minor earthquake…except it didn’t stop, and then had one big jolt in the middle. After that, a minor earthquake always left me afraid that it wasn’t going to stay minor.
Like David above, I grew up in the Bay Area and rode out the Loma Prieta ‘quake in my Sunset District flat in San Francisco. I’ve lived up in the Sierra Foothills for 21 years now. Until this year I don’t remember ever feeling shaking up here, but felt earthquakes twice this year. My first panicked thought both times was that a small one here might be a big one in the Bay Area so I contacted my sister and she was happily oblivious. They both turned out to be small ones in the surrounding area.
Just a little damp in the Bay Area.
Go to the Norton Simon in Pasadena if you can.
Sorry for the loss of your friend. As to your reaction to the earthquake, glad to see you still have the innate skills on how to react. Question. Post. Resume previous activities. ;-)
Weekend is relaxing. Saturday, life stuff. (Oh the Open Enrollment materials must be reviewed…) Ugh.
Sunday, the storm rolled in. Not bad here but did lose power for a bit. As it was still daylight. Found a window and grabbed a book. I love rainy days with periods of power outages. You just gotta read. What else can you do? ;-)
Our sympathies. I’ve been to too many of those services! Our weekend is good so far!
A bit soggy here in the midwest. Mom and I went out for lunch because we were both craving pizza, and between the heavy rain and the ankle-deep water running through the parking lot we were soaked before we made it to the door.
Went to a cinema on Friday, for the first time in ages, for a documentary on Karl Edward Wagner.
It must have been interesting for the makers: the afternoon audience was some 20 people, none of whom had heard of Karl before. The evening audience was also some 20 people, and I may have been the person who knew him least (I met him and Barbara at Denvention in 1981, and a few times thereafter).
I suspect about half of the evening audience appeared in the film…
My condolences.
I’m in the Inland Empire and felt nothing, of course. I hope you’re home safe and sound.
A couple of one-liners for you: I went from Land O’ Lakes to Land O’ Quakes.
Seismologists go from crags to Richters.
Except for noting it on social media (didn’t exist yet) I had basically the same reaction to first earthquake I’d ever been in, in Yonkers, NY mid 1980s
John, you left out a step in your reaction pattern to quakes that most of the Bay Areans I know practice.
I’ve been in three decent-sized quakes in three different places; Seattle in 1965 (magnitude 6.7), where we evacuated the junior high school and came out to see that the running track had cracked. Claremont, CA in 1971 (Sylmar quake, magnitude 6.6), where I only realized it wasn’t the steam heaters hammering in my dorm room because it was too early in the morning. And Loma Prieta in 1989, after which I had to keep a toddler amused as it got dark soon after and there was broken glass from baby-food jars all over the place that I couldn’t see to clean up. Also a few five-point-somethings and a whole bunch of four-pointers over the years. (Three-pointers are barely commented upon.)
All this has helped me to hone an additional earthquake response, especially when I’m with other people when it happens, which is that we all immediately trade estimates of what we thought the quake magnitude was. Quite often our initial guesses are within a few tenths of the eventual reported magnitude.