First Frost

It was inevitable, and it happened this morning: The first substantial frost of the season. My entire yard is tipped in tiny ice crystals, which is beautiful, and also cold, and as you can see above, even the roses are rimmed with it. The frost won’t last — it’s already melting in the morning sun — but it’ll be back, and it’s a reminder of the season it is, and what’s to come soon.

— JS