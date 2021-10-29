A Small Gallery of Pixel 6 Pro Photos, With Dogs and Plants













For those who were wondering what the photo quality of the Pixel 6 Pro is, I present to you a small collection of photos I just took with the new phone. Save for a small bit of cropping on a couple, these photos are otherwise as they came out of the camera; I haven’t done any photoediting (also, these were JPGs out of the camera; I didn’t shoot RAW format). These are also at varying levels of telephoto zoom, up to 4x. Clicking on any of the photos will bring up the photo gallery so you can see them at full crop.

Early verdict: Very good camera, albeit with a couple of tics I’ve noticed (primarily with focusing while zoomed in). I’m going to shoot with it a bit more before rendering any final pronouncements. But overall I’m quite pleased so far.

— JS