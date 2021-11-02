Your Reminder to Exercise Your Franchise, If Applicable
Posted on November 2, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 13 Comments
Spoiler: It was me. I voted.
This was one of the “off-off years” for voting, in that there were no national or state level elections; on the ballot this year were things like township trustees and local levies. But, hey, guess what? Those things directly influence my day-to-day life; the local levies included emergency services, for example. I sure would like the fire department to show up if my house was on fire. So in its way this election day is no less important to my life than the “on-year” ones. Which is, you know, why I voted.
Was it a voting day where you are? Did you (or will you) vote?
— JS
It was not a voting day in Jacksonville, Florida. Our next election will be in December for local council.
Ours came early this year with a recall election here in CA, and no election today. It feels like I’m forgetting to do something, like I left the oven on. Or democracy, whatever.
Thank you for the important reminder to your readers. Off year elections are important indeed…school boards, municipal seats, etc. arguably impact our daily lives more than national elections. As I have written on innumerable “Get Out the Vote” postcards: “Voting is our privilege and our duty as citizens.”
Voted early in Houston, TX. My ballot had eight amendments to the Texas constitution, one Houston ISD trustee race, and one Houston CC trustee race.
Abstainers give their vote to me. Thanks!
Yep.
School board, city council, mayor. Governor, Lt governor, Attorney General, delegates, and maybe someone else.
Big day for Virginia. We’ll see if we have a turnout greater than 20%.
Our big local issue was the City building well designed two hundred person homeless shelter complete with all the services. A local group is trying to block it by imposing a fifty bed limit and prohibiting use of pubic transport and police for security there. Effing idiots!
Just finished up the Canadian federal election here, and we’re gearing up to the Ontario provincial elections in June of 2022.
(I think Nunavut just had their territorial elections…? Am I wrong?)
So…no voting for me today.
City elections and some county sales tax issues down here in GA. I almost wish that they had merged these elections with the larger not off-year elections, as more people voting is more likely to represent the will of the public.
I’m worried about the VA elections given that there’s the possibility a nicer Orange Skull-like looney tune may win the governorship.
I’m also in Houston, but didn’t vote early. I voted against allowing churches to hold mass meetings during a pandemic, and for bond issues for road repair.
We’re in an odd position at the moment. We sold our home in October, are living in an extended stay hotel in a different part of the state, and can’t use this address for the purposes of voting. We will be moving out of state once a few variables are settled, but we can’t vote today. It feels rather odd to not be involved in a local election today.
I’m in Virginia. All statewide offices and many local ones are up today. I voted early a couple of weeks ago along with my daughter when she was home for fall break from college.
I liked early voting because it was at a central location and though I had to wait longer than I would have if I had voted today, several candidates were there walking the line and introducing themselves.
Voted! Technically I voted two weekends ago (got to love vote by mail).
Mayor, city council, city attorney, port something something? School board (a thankless task if ever there was one), county executive, and some genuinely meaningless nonsense (thanks to a pointless law passed by our local professional legislative stick-in-the-mud).
Apparently some of the election ads got pretty harsh (I managed to miss them), and for once there was a decision between two radically different people (usually folks are either pretty similar, or one of them is just running to advertise their roofing company), so that was interesting at least.
Really one of the best things about vote-by-mail is that it is so much harder to just miss an election by accident, because the voter’s guide and ballot show up at your house.