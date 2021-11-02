Your Reminder to Exercise Your Franchise, If Applicable

Guess who voted today? pic.twitter.com/KowBY4IaYR — John Scalzi (@scalzi) November 2, 2021

Spoiler: It was me. I voted.

This was one of the “off-off years” for voting, in that there were no national or state level elections; on the ballot this year were things like township trustees and local levies. But, hey, guess what? Those things directly influence my day-to-day life; the local levies included emergency services, for example. I sure would like the fire department to show up if my house was on fire. So in its way this election day is no less important to my life than the “on-year” ones. Which is, you know, why I voted.

Was it a voting day where you are? Did you (or will you) vote?

— JS