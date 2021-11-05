A Pro Tip Regarding Frost on Grass
Posted on November 5, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi
If there’s frost on your grass and your dog is out in the yard and doesn’t want to come in, resist the temptation to say “Oh, well, I’ll just walk across the yard in my bare feet to get her, how cold can it actually be” because the answer is, in fact, really friggin’ cold, and by the time you get back the the house you’ll will be certain that you have lost toes to frostbite, while the damn dog is, of course, entirely unaffected and wanting to go outside again immediately.
You’re welcome.
— JS
Yesterday in class one of my Southern students was telling one of my Midwestern students that he woke up and there was SNOW on his pumpkin outside. She had to explain the concept of frost to him.
Thanks! Needed that giggle this morning. Have a great weekend!
Here in Minnesota, we sometimes go out barefoot in full snow — you know, to grab some wood for the fireplace or hack off a chunk of frozen moose for dinner. But we also elected Jesse Ventura at one point, so …
What is Things-someone-who-lives-in-the-desert-would-never-say, for $400 please….
:)
I moved a month ago to a new space. I can now testify that the new apartment is very toasty warm as it got down to thirty degrees last night here in Portland, Maine.
The only cold spots are the stone floors that they put down in the kitchen and bathroom. Bare feet when pissing at four in the mooring is a definite no-no!
Been there. I sympathize.