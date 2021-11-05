A Pro Tip Regarding Frost on Grass

If there’s frost on your grass and your dog is out in the yard and doesn’t want to come in, resist the temptation to say “Oh, well, I’ll just walk across the yard in my bare feet to get her, how cold can it actually be” because the answer is, in fact, really friggin’ cold, and by the time you get back the the house you’ll will be certain that you have lost toes to frostbite, while the damn dog is, of course, entirely unaffected and wanting to go outside again immediately.

You’re welcome.

— JS