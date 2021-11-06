A Genuine Existential Quandary, If You Are a Dog
Posted on November 6, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 22 Comments
Before you lay a stick, and a ball. There is a human approaching to take them away from you. You can save only one from the human’s predations. Which will you choose: The stick? Or the ball? And why?
Speculate on which was Charlie’s answer in the comments.
— JS
Try to fit them both in your mouth of course!
Stick! Stick is life!
Have you seen the triptych of Gandalf saying, “I’m not trying to rob you.”
Then a photo of a dog holding a ball in its mouth.
And then Gandalf saying, “I’m trying to help you.”
I love it.
The ball is chewy and will provide more fun.
The ball.
That would be my dog’s choice every time.
The stick! (Bitier with a woody aftertaste!)
Put the stick in your mouth, of course. You can put your paw on the ball,
Why is this a problem? Neither are going to throw themselves. C’mon human earn your keep, throw the ball/stick
Kill the human, then you have stick, ball, meat and bones. And quite probably a big chase scene.
Remove human. Keep both.
If Charlie is anything like my dog, he manages to get both in his mouth!
Stick! Oh, maybe ball. Oh, wait! Squirrel! Squirrel!
I predict it was the stick, having had a stick-loving dog myself. I’m sure it tasted and smelled just a bit more interesting than the ball, and it looks like she may have gnawed on it a bit, which is also very gratifying.
And she is a marvelous stick-hunter, to be sure, according to other photographic evidence. :)
Kick ball to side, which distracts human. Mmmm. Ball is red. Red ball. Mmmm. Waggle stick in mouth side to side, frightening human. Aaarrrggghhh! Down doggie, down! Gooooddd doggie, gooood. Run away!
Like stick. Found stick myself. Keep stick.
Stick! He’s shown a fondness for sticks already. Also, I mean, c’mon. It’s a stick!
My dog would choose the stick every time!
The stick. You take it away and she doesn’t get it back. She knows you’ll give her the ball back, take it, give it back, take it, give it back, take it . . .
I’m thinking Charlie would chose the ball because he could scoop it up in his mouth more quickly while then looking longingly at you to throw it. 2. If you fell for that trick, he could then grab the stick and run in the opposite direction with it.
I’d stick with the ball. (Easier to find a replacement stick.)
All tennis balls are alike. All sticks are unique.
Save the stick, obvs.
Hahahahha. Foolish hooman. My mouth is like the Tardis. Much bigger on the inside. I will pick up both. Just watch.
You swallow the ball…it contains the secret instructions for controlling humans… and bury the stick in your canine bunker, where no human dares to tread.