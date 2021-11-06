A Genuine Existential Quandary, If You Are a Dog

Posted on November 6, 2021    Posted by      22 Comments

Before you lay a stick, and a ball. There is a human approaching to take them away from you. You can save only one from the human’s predations. Which will you choose: The stick? Or the ball? And why?

Speculate on which was Charlie’s answer in the comments.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

22 Comments on “A Genuine Existential Quandary, If You Are a Dog”

  2. Stick! Stick is life!

    Have you seen the triptych of Gandalf saying, “I’m not trying to rob you.”

    Then a photo of a dog holding a ball in its mouth.

    And then Gandalf saying, “I’m trying to help you.”

    I love it.

  7. Why is this a problem? Neither are going to throw themselves. C’mon human earn your keep, throw the ball/stick

  8. Kill the human, then you have stick, ball, meat and bones. And quite probably a big chase scene.

  12. I predict it was the stick, having had a stick-loving dog myself. I’m sure it tasted and smelled just a bit more interesting than the ball, and it looks like she may have gnawed on it a bit, which is also very gratifying.
    And she is a marvelous stick-hunter, to be sure, according to other photographic evidence. :)

  13. Kick ball to side, which distracts human. Mmmm. Ball is red. Red ball. Mmmm. Waggle stick in mouth side to side, frightening human. Aaarrrggghhh! Down doggie, down! Gooooddd doggie, gooood. Run away!

  17. The stick. You take it away and she doesn’t get it back. She knows you’ll give her the ball back, take it, give it back, take it, give it back, take it . . .

  18. I’m thinking Charlie would chose the ball because he could scoop it up in his mouth more quickly while then looking longingly at you to throw it. 2. If you fell for that trick, he could then grab the stick and run in the opposite direction with it.

  21. Hahahahha. Foolish hooman. My mouth is like the Tardis. Much bigger on the inside. I will pick up both. Just watch.

  22. You swallow the ball…it contains the secret instructions for controlling humans… and bury the stick in your canine bunker, where no human dares to tread.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
November 2021
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: