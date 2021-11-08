Reminder: Two Weeks (More or Less) Left to Vote For the Hugos This Year

Also, yes, the following is true.

Just two weeks left to vote for the Hugos. Reminder: The Interdependency Series is up for the Best Series Hugo. You should vote for the series you enjoyed the most! Also, should I win this Hugo, there is a very good chance I will accept it dressed as a Christmas elf. Really. https://t.co/DIVavoK1zP — John Scalzi (@scalzi) November 8, 2021

I do not encourage you to vote for The Interdependency in the Best Series category just to see me accept dressed as a Christmas Elf. However, if you after sober consideration decide that The Interdependency is your top choice in the category or somewhere close to it (remember, the Hugo is a ranked vote), then watching me accept dressed as a Christmas Elf will be a delightful bonus.

However you vote, remember to do it soon! Or, uh, you won’t get to vote at all, I suppose.

— JS