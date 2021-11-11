Charlie and Smudge Are Friends, 11/11/21

Smudge is curled up in a napping ball, and Charlie is draped over the ottoman right next to him.

Honestly I should probably just write a series of beloved children’s picture books about these two.

Also Charlie isn’t supposed to be up on the ottoman like this, but of course the Rule of Pet Photography (“If it’s cute, it’s allowed, until the picture is taken”) applies here.

Also hopefully until just this second you didn’t notice I hastily Photoshopped my leg out of the photo there on the far right. And if you indeed did not notice until just this second, it proves my pets are attention-grabbers.

— JS

  1. Our pictures of #SamSam (cat) & Daisy (dog) together Daisy looks like she is mortified at being so close to that …. cat. Heavens!

  2. We know that the Scamperbeasts have both accepted Charlie. Good to know that Smudge has come around. How is Zeus feeling about her?

