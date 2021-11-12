Clackety Clackety Clack

My previous keyboard, which I have had for a few years and have written at least three novels on, developed an alarming list on the right side of its space bar; it was suddenly catching and not releasing. Which meant it was time for a new keyboard — or at least, now I had an excuse to get a new keyboard, which I was thinking of getting for a few months now anyway. I selected a Razer Huntsman Analog keyboard, which promised durability (each key rated for millions of keystrokes, or so I was informed), and also a host of gaming-specific bells and whistles which I may or may not ever use.

Now it’s here and the thing I notice most about it is how loud and clicky it is. There are a lot of keyboard nerds who love a satisfying clack to their keyboards; I’m not sure I am one of them. But aside from the clack, the keyboard action is good. The keys depress slightly further than I am used to, and it’s throwing me off a bit; I suspect it will take me a day or two to get entirely used to.

I got exactly one photo of this new keyboard before a cat came up and started depositing hair on it; if you look at the photo above you can see the first of what I assume will be many cat hairs, there on the “D” key. I thought I might have the keyboard for longer than five minutes before a cat started shedding on it, but no. This is what I get for having four cats, I suppose.

In any event: New keyboard. If you notice a few more spelling errors over the next couple of days, that’s the excuse I am using for making them. Indulge me, please.

— JS