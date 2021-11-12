Clackety Clackety Clack
November 12, 2021
My previous keyboard, which I have had for a few years and have written at least three novels on, developed an alarming list on the right side of its space bar; it was suddenly catching and not releasing. Which meant it was time for a new keyboard — or at least, now I had an excuse to get a new keyboard, which I was thinking of getting for a few months now anyway. I selected a Razer Huntsman Analog keyboard, which promised durability (each key rated for millions of keystrokes, or so I was informed), and also a host of gaming-specific bells and whistles which I may or may not ever use.
Now it’s here and the thing I notice most about it is how loud and clicky it is. There are a lot of keyboard nerds who love a satisfying clack to their keyboards; I’m not sure I am one of them. But aside from the clack, the keyboard action is good. The keys depress slightly further than I am used to, and it’s throwing me off a bit; I suspect it will take me a day or two to get entirely used to.
I got exactly one photo of this new keyboard before a cat came up and started depositing hair on it; if you look at the photo above you can see the first of what I assume will be many cat hairs, there on the “D” key. I thought I might have the keyboard for longer than five minutes before a cat started shedding on it, but no. This is what I get for having four cats, I suppose.
In any event: New keyboard. If you notice a few more spelling errors over the next couple of days, that’s the excuse I am using for making them. Indulge me, please.
— JS
I love my mechanical keyboards. I still have my original IBM Model M for when I am at work, and an Ambra Model M for when I work from home from my Mac.
Clicky-Clicky-Clicky.
Your LEDs are cool, though….
Keyboard nerds who don’t like the noise and/or the travel have been known to use O-rings on the stems of the keycaps.
It is a tedious, nerdy thing to do, and if you don’t like the result, it is a tedious thing to remove.
But, you know, an option there if it bugs you.
I personally love a gloriously noisy keyboard, but I don’t work in an office anymore and live alone, YMMV.
I’ve had a Razr somethingsomething for years both at home and at work. My open-office neighbors complained about the clacking but I love it because it sounds and feels like a real typewriter. At work, I had to pop out each key and slide on an O-ring. It took a fair amount of time, but it did reduce the clacking from my neighbors.
I thought the O-rings came with the keyboard but it’s possible I had to purchase them separately. I’ve never bothered to install the accompanying software but I’m told one can make all sorts of spiffy changes, have keys light up, etc.
I do not, and never have, understood the draw of mechanical keyboards. I own one, because I wanted a combo wireless keyboard/mouse lap desk for using an HTPC on my couch, and like you, found that the best choice was made for gaming. So it lights up, has a wired option (for when a couple milliseconds of lag really matters, which is never) and has the clickiest keys I’ve ever heard. And it apparently doesn’t even have the clickiest keys out there! I bought a bag of O-ring style silencers on Amazon, and it helped a bit. Maybe try that. But if I could get the low travel and less-clicky feel of my laptop in the same portable solution, I’d do that. Clicky keyboards are not for me. Or my wife, who can hear me typing two floors away.
I will try to hold my keyboard snob level to a minimum, but I really believe that anyone who types for a living (not a writer, just a coder), should think about investing in a keyboard a little deeper than off the shelf.
Yes, its a rabbit hole. No, there is no end game.
But there are amazingly superior typing experiences out there.
There are some great silent tactile switches out there, which have great key feel and avoid the clack (honestly though, sound profile is more keycap and keyboard body based than it is switch based), and I’m not talking about nutso tactile switches (lookin’ at you Holy Pandas), but nice rounded feel.
I get that not everyone wants to invest the time to dally with switches (and the wobble on most hot swap boards… well.. it’s pretty bad) but there are just so many better experiences out there.
I said I’d try to keep the snob down… I think I got it down to a 6.
Apologies.
Put me down as someone who likes the sound of keys making contact – in fact, it’s a big reason I’m considering ditching my 2018 Macbook Pro with the “butterfly keyboard” for a new M1 Mac! (The other is that, despite having 16 GB and a Core i7 processor, my current Macbook seems to live in Beachball Land.)
My current desktop keyboard is a low-end MS 600 wired model with no ergonomics, and that suits me to the ground….
I’d love to find an ergonomic, mechanical, relatively-quiet keyboard. Not sure it exists though
Put me down as someone into clickity. My first PC was an PC-XT running Dos and the keyboard was built like a battleship.
I would comment on the price you paid for just a keyboard (I’m too cheap), but then compared to some of your recent guitar purchases… ;)
Hey, Matt S, check out Keyboardio
For I am Northgate, and thou shalt have no keyboard before me.
My ideal keyboard is a Northgate with a split layout (similar to, but slightly different from, the “ergonomic” layout, which is far from ideal for mixed numeric and alphabetic use), backlighting, and dedicated diacriticals. I can dream, can’t I?