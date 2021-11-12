Your Transgressing Dog Photo of the Day

Posted on November 12, 2021

Charlie, on the chair in my office.

Charlie knows she is not allowed up on the furniture. And she always looks guilty and ashamed when she is caught on the furniture. And yet she does not stop climbing up on the furniture. Which suggests that in fact she is not ashamed at all. I’m on to you, Charlie.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

23 Comments on “Your Transgressing Dog Photo of the Day”

  2. Look, John, give it up.

    You and Krissy have things to do. You have to write and manage your business. Krissy has here job. You have grocery shopping and yardwork and travel and…and…and…

    Charlie has ONE THING to do. Wear you down about the urniture-fay ing-thay. That’s it. Take it from me, the dog WILL wear you down, and the end WILL be identical. Might as well cut to the chase and avoid all the wasted effort.

  5. Does Charlie have an equally cosy nest on the floor? Could you maybe find her an old chair of her own?

  7. You don’t let the dog on the furniture? YOU MONSTER.

    I HAVE LOST ALL RESPECT FOR YOU.

    My dog is currently sleeping on the couch with a blanket laid on top of her. She’s not spoiled; she’s living exactly the life she deserves.

  9. What Charlie actually knows is that she is not allowed to be caught up on the furniture.

  10. For everyone demanding pup furniture rights:

    Charlie has several chairs of her own. SEVERAL. They are all very comfy. Her comfort is not the issue here. Her being a forbidden furniture snurtcher is.

  11. “If you did not want me to sit on this chair, you would not have put this nice blanket on it. Would you?”

  12. I’m not seeing shame. I’m seeing the same piercing look of defiance my dog always got when she was doing something she knew I didn’t like.

    I love you, Charlie. You go, girl.

  15. Sure, you may be onto her. But what are you gonna do about it? Surely you’re not going to reprimand or punish a dog who looks so ashamed? You couldn’t be so cruel, could you??

    (And THAT’S what the ashamed/guilty look accomplishes. :) )

  16. Hello, I am Charlie’s lawyer. It has been brought to our attention that your cats are allowed to go everywhere, but Charlies is confined to a few worn out chairs and a flea ridden bed thing.

    That is clearly discrimination and social media will not stand for a supposed SJW doing that.

    Cease and desist or we will out you.

  19. It’s not “ashamed”, it’s “for some reason every time I get up here he gets upset and I don’t like upset”. Guilt for what they do doesn’t exist for dogs, only expressing a reaction to what you do.

  21. That’s because she knows if she looks guilty, you’ll think it’s cute and take a picture rather than chasing her right off.

    Charlie is very smart…for a dog. Must be from her hanging out with Smudge so much.

  22. Charlie has good reason to be confused. CATS are on the furniture all the time. People are on the furniture. Why is it only Charlie who is banned?

