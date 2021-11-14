RIP, Petra Mayer
This is one of those “wait, what?” deaths, in that Petra as I knew her was so absolutely full of life and energy that the idea all of that would come to a sudden stop is a little breath-taking. I knew Petra through science fiction and through the JoCo Cruise, where she was always in attendance when I DJed a dance. The fact that she enthusiastically flew the science fiction and fantasy flag at NPR meant that I and quite a few other writers got more serious attention paid to our work than we might otherwise have gotten. She was definitely one of the behind-the-scenes movers in nudging genre literature closer to the mainstream. She should be honored and remembered for that. But I will mostly remember her as my friend.
That is sad news. I mainly know of her from her appearances on Pop Culture Happy Hour, and I always enjoyed them. I didn’t know she was a friend of yours. My condolences
I was saddened to read of Ms Mayer’s death as her work lead me to read works by authors new to me. I’m very sorry for the loss of your friend.
I will very much miss her influence on the annual book concierge selections. She was an unapologetic advocate for genre fiction. As someone who reads a lot of genre fiction, I always knew she would provide a list of very enjoyable reads.
John, I’m sorry that you lost a friend.
I’m so sorry, John. Condolences to you and all of her friends and loved ones.