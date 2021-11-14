RIP, Petra Mayer

Absolutely in shock and have a heart full of grief. @petramatic was a cheerleader, not only of my work, but of the entire science fiction and fantasy field. And such a lovely person. Condolences and love to everyone who knew her. A huge loss for us all.https://t.co/ASYVvG67e2 — John Scalzi (@scalzi) November 14, 2021

This is one of those “wait, what?” deaths, in that Petra as I knew her was so absolutely full of life and energy that the idea all of that would come to a sudden stop is a little breath-taking. I knew Petra through science fiction and through the JoCo Cruise, where she was always in attendance when I DJed a dance. The fact that she enthusiastically flew the science fiction and fantasy flag at NPR meant that I and quite a few other writers got more serious attention paid to our work than we might otherwise have gotten. She was definitely one of the behind-the-scenes movers in nudging genre literature closer to the mainstream. She should be honored and remembered for that. But I will mostly remember her as my friend.

— JS