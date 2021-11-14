RIP, Petra Mayer

This is one of those “wait, what?” deaths, in that Petra as I knew her was so absolutely full of life and energy that the idea all of that would come to a sudden stop is a little breath-taking. I knew Petra through science fiction and through the JoCo Cruise, where she was always in attendance when I DJed a dance. The fact that she enthusiastically flew the science fiction and fantasy flag at NPR meant that I and quite a few other writers got more serious attention paid to our work than we might otherwise have gotten. She was definitely one of the behind-the-scenes movers in nudging genre literature closer to the mainstream. She should be honored and remembered for that. But I will mostly remember her as my friend.

— JS

  1. That is sad news. I mainly know of her from her appearances on Pop Culture Happy Hour, and I always enjoyed them. I didn’t know she was a friend of yours. My condolences

  2. I was saddened to read of Ms Mayer’s death as her work lead me to read works by authors new to me. I’m very sorry for the loss of your friend.

  3. I will very much miss her influence on the annual book concierge selections. She was an unapologetic advocate for genre fiction. As someone who reads a lot of genre fiction, I always knew she would provide a list of very enjoyable reads.

    John, I’m sorry that you lost a friend.

