Just FYI

Posted on November 15, 2021    Posted by      4 Comments

We’ve decided what the 2023 novel will be.

I’m very happy with the choice we’ve made.

I’m pretty sure you will be as well.

In, uh, 2023.

Category: Uncategorized    

4 Comments on “Just FYI”

  2. grumble

    now I gotta dust off my time machine… jump forward two years… come back to here ‘n now… fracking Amazon refuses to sell e-books before they’re written…

  3. And in early 2024 I will be retiring. It will give me plenty of time to read all of your new and old novels.

  4. Okay, so that brings up a question I’ve been wondering:

    How much of your ten book contract was a fixed road map?

    And how much was it just to show that you were good for ten book ideas, but with the expectation that you might well have better ideas as the decade rolled on?

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
November 2021
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: