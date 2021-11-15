Just FYI
Posted on November 15, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
We’ve decided what the 2023 novel will be.
I’m very happy with the choice we’ve made.
I’m pretty sure you will be as well.
In, uh, 2023.
Posted on November 15, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
We’ve decided what the 2023 novel will be.
I’m very happy with the choice we’ve made.
I’m pretty sure you will be as well.
In, uh, 2023.
Shadow War of the Night Dragons, Book Two: Knights Throwing Shade
grumble
now I gotta dust off my time machine… jump forward two years… come back to here ‘n now… fracking Amazon refuses to sell e-books before they’re written…
And in early 2024 I will be retiring. It will give me plenty of time to read all of your new and old novels.
Okay, so that brings up a question I’ve been wondering:
How much of your ten book contract was a fixed road map?
And how much was it just to show that you were good for ten book ideas, but with the expectation that you might well have better ideas as the decade rolled on?