Sunset, 11/16/21 + Quick Status Check

Posted on November 16, 2021    Posted by      3 Comments

It feels like it’s been a while since I’ve posted a sunset picture here, so, hey! Look! It’s a sunset! And a lovely one, too, with orange clouds and the sun through branches and everything. You’re welcome. I’ll try to get in a few more before we finally roll 2021 up and chuck it out the window.

Also, as a general note, things are both good and interesting in my life at the moment, and the two don’t always sync up — “good” is often uninteresting, and “interesting” is not always good — but recently they have. I’m liking it. It does mean that for the moment a substantial amount of my attention is focused on the offline world, which has meant generally brief updatery here. This is how it sometimes is, which is why I’m letting you know: All is well! Pretty darn well, actually. Hope everything is well for you, too.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

3 Comments on “Sunset, 11/16/21 + Quick Status Check”

  1. (Also, on the off chance that you think you might know what’s going on in my offline life at the moment: There’s a reason I’m being vague about it in public right now. Please don’t comment on it here. Thanks.)

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
November 2021
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: