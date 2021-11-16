Sunset, 11/16/21 + Quick Status Check

It feels like it’s been a while since I’ve posted a sunset picture here, so, hey! Look! It’s a sunset! And a lovely one, too, with orange clouds and the sun through branches and everything. You’re welcome. I’ll try to get in a few more before we finally roll 2021 up and chuck it out the window.

Also, as a general note, things are both good and interesting in my life at the moment, and the two don’t always sync up — “good” is often uninteresting, and “interesting” is not always good — but recently they have. I’m liking it. It does mean that for the moment a substantial amount of my attention is focused on the offline world, which has meant generally brief updatery here. This is how it sometimes is, which is why I’m letting you know: All is well! Pretty darn well, actually. Hope everything is well for you, too.

— JS