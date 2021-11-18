Archiving an Answer From Reddit

From a deleted post on r/explainlikeimfive that asked, “What makes a book a New York Times Best Seller and how does almost every book I read have this award?” The answers there were not, shall we say, entirely informed, so I chimed in. The post was deleted because the person who posted it did not confirm to the subreddit rules in some way, so I’m reposting my answer here, for archival purposes. Here’s what I wrote:

So, actual New York Times best selling novelist here.

One: The New York Times list very generally tracks sales, but also employs other criteria in order to mitigate “gaming,” — so, for example, they tend to disregard “bulk buys” of a book and will otherwise asterisk books they think have manipulated sales. Gaming the list is a moving target, so the criteria change over time. The point of the list is to give a snapshot of what people are actually purchasing but also, hopefully, reading (or at least giving to others to read).

Two: The number of books needed to get onto the list vary from week to week because one’s book is ranked against other books selling that week. I have two books that sold a roughly equal amount of units, and one made the NYT list and one didn’t, presumably because of how other books were selling that particular week.

Three: There’s also more than one list, and the lists cover various criteria. I’ve been on the Mass Market Paperback, Hardcover, Combined Print/EBook and Audiobook lists (all in fiction). Some lists are more difficult to get on than others and some have more “prestige” than others (Hardcover being the most prestigious for various historical reasons).

Four: Rumors of publishers gaming the list are (generally) more exaggerated than not. Remember from point 1 that the NYT actively mitigates for gaming, so tricks rarely work (or work for long). Be that as it may, when I go on a book tour, often the first few stops are to bookstores who are known to be polled by the NYT regarding sales. I still have to sell the books, mind you, to actual people who usually then want to read it. That’s acceptable, where “bulk buying” is not.

The idea that publishers go out of their way to buy copies of their authors’ books in order to get into the lists doesn’t have much relation to reality. First, it’s not an efficient way to spend marketing money, especially on a world where publishers can micro-target their advertising on social media. Second, it’s a strategy that would lead to an escalation, because everyone would do it and then you’d need ever-increasing piles of “sales” to get on lists, and eventually that becomes self-defeating. Third, I think people outside publishing wildly overestimate the amount of money publishers are willing to spend marketing individual books in general. Outside of a highly rarified stratum of authors and books, most books’ marketing budgets are modest – including those of books which sometimes end up on the lists.

Five: It is absolutely correct that publishers use “NYT Bestseller” for marketing, because, bluntly, it works – people often like knowing that they’re not going out on a limb and that something they’re thinking of buying had the implicit endorsement of others. This is the “50 million Elvis fans can’t be wrong!” angle. That said, no, something (or someone) being an NYT Bestseller is not an assurance of quality, other than in the most basic “this author was competent enough to sell to a publisher in the first place” way. Lots of crap is popular and lots of high quality stuff barely sells. It goes the other way, too, mind you. You won’t necessarily know by the “NYT Bestseller” bug on the cover.

Six: Finally, Bestseller lists, NYT and otherwise, are snapshots of what is selling at a particular time and under certain particular criteria, and lots of things are missed. Literally tens of thousands of sales I made of my last book were not counted for that book’s NYT Bestseller list placement, because they were in audio, not print/EBook (which was the list it ended up on). Likewise, my bestselling book of all time has never been on any major bestseller list at all. It just keeps selling a healthy amount, week after month after year, for a decade and a half. You can be a very very successful author indeed, and barely hit the lists.

Hope this is useful.

— JS