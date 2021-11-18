Cake for Breakfast? Cake for Breakfast!

Posted on November 18, 2021

Look! It's breakfast cake!

Because don’t I deserve breakfast cake? Yes I do! And so do you! Probably. I mean, you could have been a real shit to someone recently, in which case, no cake for you. But otherwise: Cake away!

I’m doing a family thing for the rest of the day so I’ll see you all here tomorrow. At least you have cake to get you through until then.

— JS

1 Comments on “Cake for Breakfast? Cake for Breakfast!”

  1. Nothing wrong with cake for breakfast. I’ve had ice cream for breakfast though I wouldn’t make a habit of it. I am surprised you didn’t make a cake burrito.

