Cake for Breakfast? Cake for Breakfast!
Posted on November 18, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi
Because don’t I deserve breakfast cake? Yes I do! And so do you! Probably. I mean, you could have been a real shit to someone recently, in which case, no cake for you. But otherwise: Cake away!
I’m doing a family thing for the rest of the day so I’ll see you all here tomorrow. At least you have cake to get you through until then.
— JS
Nothing wrong with cake for breakfast. I’ve had ice cream for breakfast though I wouldn’t make a habit of it. I am surprised you didn’t make a cake burrito.